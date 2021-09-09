Local troupe celebrates 30 years of productions in Rappahannock
The 1000 Faces Mask Theater will perform its latest play, “The Axis Mundi Traveling Medicine Show,” at Pen Druid Brewery in Sperryville on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 5 p.m.
This year’s production focuses on themes of herbal medicine and its supposed healing properties. Artistic Director and Founder of the 1000 Faces Mask Theater Peggy Schadler drew inspiration from the traveling medicine shows which were common in the United States throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. Much like the medicine shows of the past, the theater features dancers and live music performances.
“We’re going to entertain you with the Scrabble Road Singers, the Bessie Bell Mountain Dancers, and the Whorton Hollow Flatfoot Dancers.” Schadler said.
The 1000 Faces Band, led by Musical Director Wendy Sirat, will play alongside dancers and contribute to the production’s narrative.
2021 marks 30 years of shows from the local troupe, with a handful of the original cast members still performing. Schadler has written and directed productions annually or bi-annually. The plays have been performed at various local venues and music festivals.
All productions feature a cast of about 20 actors and eight band members. The actors perform wearing paper mache masks. Each performance has a different undertone of a political or environmental message.
The 1000 Faces Mask Theater’s objective is to strengthen the community through their creative performances.
Information about the producers, cast, past and future productions can be found on the organization’s website, www.1000facesmasktheater.com. A rain date is set for Sunday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m.
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...