The RAAC Community Theatre has a lot to celebrate this year. The annual holiday play is back after a two-year COVD-imposed hiatus. And the theatre company is producing its first holiday show in its new venue — the Little Washington Theatre on Gay Street caddy-corner from its traditional home.
Longtime RAAC theatre actor and director Stephanie Mastri is directing this year’s production of “A Christmas Carol” from a new adaptation of the beloved Charles Dickens story. Andy Platt, who played a brow-beaten but ever optimistic Bob Cratchit in RAAC’s previous production of the play 12 years ago, now inhabits the role of Scrooge, the miserly curmudgeon in need of a transformation. The cast also features Hugh Hill as Marley; Chris Nagle as Bob Cratchit; and Didi Blair as Tiny Tim.
As is tradition for RAAC Theatre’s holiday plays, roles are invented so that everyone who auditions gets a part. “It’s the show that puts the community into community theatre,” said Platt, whose grandson Jay Switzer plays the saxophone in the production.
Director Mastri agrees: “This year we have the usual ‘cast of thousands.’ Seventeen are kids from age five to 16, so I have created some new elements that aren’t in the script, such as a ‘phantom choir’ which acts as a sort of Greek chorus. It’s fun to see the kids create and blossom into these roles.”
It will be fun, too, for frequent patrons of the theatre’s holiday shows to see some of the older kids who have practically grown up on the RAAC stage, having performed at RAAC for many, many years, such as Fiona Loth, Mac Wofford, and Webb Furbush, all of whom appeared in RAAC’s 2019 holiday production of “The Talented Clementine.”
In addition to veteran performers, there are many new faces not only in the cast but also in the crew, a host of folks behind the scenes, designing and painting sets, sewing costumes, and managing props and movement backstage.
“There is so much energy and excitement at these rehearsals,” said Sallie Morgan, RAAC Board member and chair of the organization’s theatre committee. “We are also having fun becoming familiar with and utilizing our new space, made available to us by the generosity of Nancy and Dick Raines.”
“An afternoon or evening immersed in this joyful production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ is guaranteed to put everyone in the best of holiday spirits,” said Morgan.
A Christmas Carol will be performed on Dec. 2, 3, 9, and 10 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee at 3 p.m. on Dec. 11. Tickets are $15 for adults if purchased in advance, and $20 at the door. Admission for children 12 and under is $5 (on-line or at the door). Visit www.raac.org to purchase tickets.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...