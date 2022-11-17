RAAC-17.jpg

Andy Platt, center, as the misanthrope Scrooge in RACC Community Theatre’s production of A Christmas Carol, is plagued by spirits and memories of his past. 

 By Ray Boc

The RAAC Community Theatre has a lot to celebrate this year. The annual holiday play is back after a two-year COVD-imposed hiatus. And the theatre company is producing its first holiday show in its new venue — the Little Washington Theatre on Gay Street caddy-corner from its traditional home.

Longtime RAAC theatre actor and director Stephanie Mastri is directing this year’s production of “A Christmas Carol” from a new adaptation of the beloved Charles Dickens story. Andy Platt, who played a brow-beaten but ever optimistic Bob Cratchit in RAAC’s previous production of the play 12 years ago, now inhabits the role of Scrooge, the miserly curmudgeon in need of a transformation. The cast also features Hugh Hill as Marley; Chris Nagle as Bob Cratchit; and Didi Blair as Tiny Tim. 

