The COVID pandemic has truly hurt many families with loved ones dying and others getting very sick. With many places of business closed and schools shut down coupled with the indirect effects of perhaps dwindling cash flow, isolation and loneliness; life has been sad and tragic for many.
Now Rappahannock County, and all throughout America and the world we are emerging back into a sense of reclaimed freedom in going back to work, attending school, and church, cheering at all types of sporting events and finally traveling again.
It is in this time of a re-awakening I was given the opportunity to review an insightful and fun book written by Rappahannock’s Beverly E. Jones; “Find Your Happy at Work, 50 ways to get Unstuck, Move Past Boredom, and Discover Fulfillment”
It is a very good book especially for this important time in our country. Jones is a very accomplished individual with many of her brilliant insights being featured by the New York Times, CNN, Money, and Forbes (Disclosure: Jones is married to Andy Alexander, chair of Foothills Forum, a nonprofit that works closely with the Rappahannock News. Jones is the former vice-chair of the organization).
Her book is an easy and enjoyable read and an especially nice touch is the conclusion to each chapter by her posting an embolden recap of the lessons learned in the chapter called “key take away.” This was a very smart editorial decision in order to make each chapter even more personal and challenging.
However, it should also be noted that the style and substance of the book transcends the title of finding “your” inner joy to happiness. The book can also be seen as a perfect “read ahead” exercise for any organization’s leadership and human relations department that is concerned with corporate team building.
Often many smart companies pay for employee HR development programs and Jones has essentially written a road map book for individuals in group discussion to come together to learn tricks and habits in order to more effectively work together in an ever increasing positive environment. In fact, as a nation during some of these very angry and toxic times we all could use positive, joyful and non-judgmental reinforcement beginning from within.
What makes the book important for Rappahannock, a more agricultural and tourist focused economy, is the author in an interview with Forbes makes a seminal point about human nature and building blocks to a culture that feels like family.
It is especially special that the author of such an interesting book is featured in Forbes, a magazine long considered the gold standard of American business, and she was given the opportunity to make a powerful point: "Studies show that teams accomplish more when the co-workers show each other respect, gratitude and integrity. Many successful groups develop a culture that feels much like a family, with lots of communication and a sense of belonging."
The sense of Rappahannock citizens building on “respect gratitude and integrity” in our community is captured in few lines in a poem by Ted Pellegatta;
“Place to be Rappahannock”
People too get hurt
Get sick
You’ll see
They’ll come help
Wash clothes
Rides Where
When you need to go
Be still
Take time
Heal
Rappahannock
The way America used to be.
Jones, even though writing about work, has created a touchstone path back to also building a sense of harmony in our community. Whether at work or simply helping family and friends, day in and day out in our Rappahannock daily lives, reading her book can help the reader build and embrace the inner joy and satisfaction in caring for a job well done and living an enjoyable life.
The writer lives in Castleton