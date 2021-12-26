Kid Pan Alley is a wondrous organization of music and creativity in Rappahannock County started by Paul Reisler and his late wife Julie Portman more than 20 years ago. Since then, Paul, his colleagues and some 70,000 kids from all over the country have written and sung some 2,800 songs for audiences in Rappahannock and elsewhere. Their new CD is called “Maybe By Next Year.”
The kids have created a great deal of young wisdom of how we might deal with the pandemic, which all of us are trying to survive. They write in the title song “Maybe By Next Year:”
Maybe if we just imagine
We could laugh about this year
Maybe our life
Will be better,maybe, maybe not
Perhaps the world will pull together
And ‘rona will fade away
Maybe we’ll be back in school
And see each other every day
So many souls were lost
It’s been a hard road we’ve traveled
But if we keep our fingers crossed
We’ll learn from this disaster
The musicians and singers who worked with Paul to make the CD catch the optimism and enthusiasm of the young songwriters. From their work together in classrooms, or by Zoom, Paul, Darrell Scott, Randy Kaplan, Billy Jonas, Robbie Schaefer, Natalia Zukerman and many others created the actual CD.
Another of my favorites, “The Day the Stars Reached the Earth” written by students at Maplewood Elementary School and Paul and Natalie Zukerman speak of the children’s hope for saving the planet.
The day the stars reached the Earth,
And the broken moon said goodbye
We all fell asleep
And we all saw the sign
We’ve got to take care
Take care of the Earth
It’s the only one we’ve got
This big ball of dirt
Again, in “Maybe By Next Year”
I know by next year
I’ll be able to see your smile
We’ll be able to get together
Maybe by then
The world will just be a whole lot better
We’ll be laughing in this new world
And hanging with our friends
We’ll dance and sing and smile again
Can’t wait ‘til this year ends
Aren’t our kids grand? Of course there are many more songs, and wonderful tunes and rhythms on the disc. I look back to see what all of us can see and hear from the kids as they make their songs which help us survive the pandemic until it is over. And soon, the kids and Paul will have written another group of songs to inspire us. Our thanks to Paul, his musicians, and especially all the kids for this new music.
I’m dreaming of a time
When we are together again
Where we don’t have to stay 6 feet away
When we can touch and we can hug
Yes, we’re waiting for that miracle cure
Together again….
“Maybe By Next Year” is available at R. H. Ballard Shop & Gallery in Washington and at Before and After in Sperryville and on streaming services. Kid Pan Alley’s Because We Have Music free livestream concert series will continue on Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. RSVP for a virtual seat via Zoom online at kpa-dec26.eventbrite.com