Maybe Next Year

Kid Pan Alley is a wondrous organization of music and creativity in Rappahannock County started by Paul Reisler and his late wife Julie Portman more than 20 years ago. Since then, Paul, his colleagues and some 70,000 kids from all over the country have written and sung some 2,800 songs for audiences in Rappahannock and elsewhere. Their new CD is called “Maybe By Next Year.”

The kids have created a great deal of young wisdom of how we might deal with the pandemic, which all of us are trying to survive. They write in the title song “Maybe By Next Year:”                                

           Maybe if we just imagine

           We could laugh about this year

        Maybe our life

        Will be better,maybe, maybe not

        Perhaps the world will pull together

        And ‘rona will fade away

        Maybe we’ll be back in school

        And see each other every day

            So many souls were lost

            It’s been a hard road we’ve traveled

            But if we keep our fingers crossed

             We’ll learn from this disaster

The musicians and singers who worked with Paul to make the CD catch the optimism and enthusiasm of the young songwriters. From their work together in classrooms, or by Zoom, Paul,  Darrell Scott, Randy Kaplan, Billy Jonas, Robbie Schaefer, Natalia Zukerman and many others created the actual CD.

Another of my favorites,  “The Day the Stars Reached the Earth” written by students at Maplewood Elementary School and Paul and Natalie Zukerman speak of the children’s hope for saving the planet.

        The day the stars reached the Earth,

        And the broken moon said goodbye

        We all fell asleep

        And we all saw the sign

        We’ve got to take care                       

        Take care of the Earth

        It’s the only one we’ve got     

        This big ball of dirt

Again, in “Maybe By Next Year”

        I know by next year

        I’ll be able to see your smile

        We’ll be able to get together

        Maybe by then

        The world will just be a whole lot better

        We’ll be laughing in this new world

        And hanging with our friends

            We’ll dance and sing and smile again

            Can’t wait ‘til this year ends

Aren’t our kids grand? Of course there are many more songs, and wonderful tunes and rhythms on the disc. I look back to see what all of us can see and hear from the kids as they make their songs which help us survive the pandemic until it is over. And soon, the kids and Paul will have written another group of songs to inspire us. Our thanks to Paul, his musicians, and especially all the kids for this new music.

        I’m dreaming of a time

        When we are together again

        Where we don’t have to stay 6 feet away

        When we can touch and we can hug

        Yes, we’re waiting for that miracle cure

        Together again….

“Maybe By Next Year” is available at R. H. Ballard Shop & Gallery in Washington and at Before and After in Sperryville and on streaming services. Kid Pan Alley’s Because We Have Music free livestream concert series will continue on Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. RSVP for a virtual seat via Zoom online at kpa-dec26.eventbrite.com

