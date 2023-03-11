Aldo Leopold

Aldo Leopold while on a bow hunting trip to northern Mexico in 1938.
A film about Aldo Leopold, a famed conservationist, will be screed at RAAC Theatre on March 19.

Aldo Leopold, born in 1887, developed the concept for the country’s first official wilderness area in the 1920s and is now considered the father of wildlife conservation. His vision — explored in a film to be screened and discussed at the RAAC Theatre in Washington, March 19 at 2 p.m.—  centers on a “land ethic” where communities care about both people and land.

Leopold’s core concepts carry pressing urgency today, as communities like Rappahannock and its neighboring counties struggle to balance concerns about habitat loss and land conservation with the need for housing and job creation. The film, “Green Fire: Aldo Leopold and a Land Ethic for Our Time” – a production of the Aldo Leopold Foundation, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Center for Humans and Nature – is the first feature length documentary film ever made about the famed conservationist. 

