The Middle Street Gallery in Washington is putting on its annual “Members and Friends” exhibition, in which members of the arts cooperative show their works alongside those of invited guest artists.

Views of the natural world, the built world, and even the supernatural realm – trees, water, wildlife, city structures, computer-generated figures, and people going about their everyday lives will all be on exhibit from Jan. 27 through March 5.

Rapp3-3.jpg

The Ancient Gryphus: Mary Cornish, friend of member painter Cathy Suiter, offers hyper-realistic drawings of an Andean condor and a Northern Masked Lapwing
Havana Mechanic

The Mechanic: A photograph by guest artist Branden Eastwood showing a mechanic working on a car in Havana.
Rapp2-2.jpg

Back  Adrift: A man floating serenely in a swimming pool.

Tags

Recommended for you