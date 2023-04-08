russell-6a.jpg

The late master satirist Mark Russell watches the Christmas in Little Washington parade in 2018.

 By John McCaslin/Rappahannock News

Mark Russell was “a master of political satire who stood at a star-spangled piano and kept the cognoscenti in stitches for six decades with musical parodies and professorial tomfoolery that tweaked politicians and captured the silly side of Washington,” Robert D. McFadden wrote in a New York Times obituary. 

Russell, who died last Thursday of prostate cancer at age 90, was also a frequent visitor to and fan of Washington (Virginia, that is).

russell-6b.jpg

Mark Russell joined fellow diners at the Inn at Little Washington in 2020.

