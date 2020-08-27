Artistically inclined? Socially isolated? Time on your hands? Make the most of your COVID-19 isolation by competing to create a handcrafted holiday ornament for display in Virginia’s Executive Mansion. The ornament should represent what is unique about Rappahannock County.
Each county in Virginia has been asked to submit one ornament for a tree to be displayed in the ballroom of the Executive Mansion in Richmond. The 2020 holiday theme is, appropriately, “Home for the Holidays”. Rappahannock County’s Artisan Alliance is sponsoring a local competition to select the winner for a spot on the Executive Mansion tree.
“This fun project will focus a spotlight on Rappahannock as a center of creativity and increase the visibility of our community of accomplished artists and artisans,” said photographer and co-chair Francie Schroeder. One ornament will be sent to Richmond and all others displayed at Hazel River Arts & Antiques. All will also be displayed in an online gallery on xrap.org.
The invitation to participate is extended to all Rappahannock residents as well as artisans who work in the county or whose work is represented or displayed here. The number of entries per person is limited to five. The full range of creative media is acceptable – such as clay, fiber, metal, wood, paper, canvas, glass, beads, gems and more. Full details and a sign-up form are at xrap.org/ornaments. The deadline to submit ornaments for judging is November 1.
The Virginia Association of Counties (VACO) is organizing the statewide project and hopes to have every county in Virginia represented by an ornament to celebrate what makes each Virginia county special.
The Artisan Alliance sponsors Second Saturday and other activities to build shopping tourism benefiting the county’s artisans, agri-artisans and hospitality sector.