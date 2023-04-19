This weekend, the Castleton Festival’s “Quintessentially Mozart” Spring Festival offers a unique marriage of both food and music.

castleton.jpg

Noted food writer Melissa Clark and Castleton Chamber Player cellist and podcaster Daniel Lelchuk will discuss Mozart's music and his appreciation for food.

On Saturday and Sunday (April 22-23), ticket holders can enjoy rare performances of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s six string quintets, an intricately planned dinner celebrating Mozart’s travels and appreciation for food, a curated brunch that pays homage to Mozart’s favorite breakfast beverage, and a one-on-one conversation between Castleton’s Chamber Player cellist and podcaster Daniel Lelchuk and New York Times’ food columnist and cookbook author Melissa Clark, followed by a book signing.  

