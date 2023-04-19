This weekend, the Castleton Festival’s “Quintessentially Mozart” Spring Festival offers a unique marriage of both food and music.
On Saturday and Sunday (April 22-23), ticket holders can enjoy rare performances of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s six string quintets, an intricately planned dinner celebrating Mozart’s travels and appreciation for food, a curated brunch that pays homage to Mozart’s favorite breakfast beverage, and a one-on-one conversation between Castleton’s Chamber Player cellist and podcaster Daniel Lelchuk and New York Times’ food columnist and cookbook author Melissa Clark, followed by a book signing.
Tickets for the one-on-one conversation with Lelchuk and Clark, each of the meals, and the performances range from $50 - $150 and can be purchased online atcastleton.simpletix.com. Proceeds will benefit the production of a studio recording of all six string quintets and also, in part, help to continue to build Castleton’s community activities, including the interactive Sound Garden, which will open on May 6 as a free community event.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...