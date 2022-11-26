Over the last several years, many of us retreated to our spaces and existed largely within the four walls of our homes. The sudden change in our daily routines affected our relationships with our homes and the objects, systems, architecture and decorative elements within them. No matter the style of the architecture, the building that houses our homeroots us to our family’s history and our collective past and impacts how we lead our lives both inside and outside of our home.

As the nights turn cooler and become blustery, windows protect us against the chill. They are also our apertures to the outside world.

Galler-20_1.jpg

CROWN GLASS created uneven thicknesses of glass, with the edges being much thinner than the center of the disk.
Galler-20_2-2.jpg

IN COLONIAL HOMES, casement windows had small, diamond-shaped panes.
Galler-20_3-2.jpg

EARLY 18TH-CENTURY casement window features a sash that opened inward toward the room and hand-forged hardware.
Galler-20_4.jpg

19TH CENTURY Federal style, counterbalanced window was the most current architectural style among New England’s upper class.

Tags

Recommended for you