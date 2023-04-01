The concept of the bed – a flat, horizontal spot to rest – basically stayed the same throughout history. To our earliest forebearers, “bed” was a pile of leaves on a cave floor, a grass-lined pit or simply a hollowed-out place in the sand. Later, during the earliest years of colonial American settlement, the pioneers more than likely slept on the cabin floor, perhaps on a meager bit of cloth that provided some separation between them and the cold, hard ground.

Color_schemes_for_the_home_and_model_interiors_(1919)_(14780335601)-1.jpg

Camp bed with laced sacking bottom. 

Although the bed itself did not change much historically, an aspect of the bed that did change was who occupied the bed. In the days before central heating, bedmates were a necessity for warmth. Since beds were often the most expensive item in the home, few could afford more than one, so entire families sometimes shared a single bed.

home-30_beds1898.jpg

Various types of beds, circa 1898
athome-3.jpg

Early colonists typically brought little furniture and devised a quick way of making a bed frame, a one-legged bedstead called a jack bed.

