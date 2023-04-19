Rapp1-6.jpg

A woman on the Navajo reservation by Susan Raines, whose show of portraits opens at the Middle Street Gallery on Friday (April 21).

 By Susan Raines

The Middle St. Gallery in Washington will show black-and-white portraits by photographer Susan Raines from April 21 through May 28.  Gallery member Paulo Neuhaus will also offer a small collection of his photographs along with works by other members of the non-profit artists' cooperative.

Raines's show, “Out and About in Black and White,” offers portraits made over many years, some for publication in newspapers and magazines and others for a calendar of Atlanta bars. Many of the photos are part of her ongoing personal series of portraits; they are not studio portraits but are of people in their every-day settings – such as dressing rooms, bars, restaurants, a Navajo reservation.

