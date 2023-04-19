The Middle St. Gallery in Washington will show black-and-white portraits by photographer Susan Raines from April 21 through May 28. Gallery member Paulo Neuhaus will also offer a small collection of his photographs along with works by other members of the non-profit artists' cooperative.
Raines's show, “Out and About in Black and White,” offers portraits made over many years, some for publication in newspapers and magazines and others for a calendar of Atlanta bars. Many of the photos are part of her ongoing personal series of portraits; they are not studio portraits but are of people in their every-day settings – such as dressing rooms, bars, restaurants, a Navajo reservation.
The images offer views of an earlier era in the photographic arts. “All were taken with film cameras, either 35 millimeter cameras or a vintage Rolleiflex twin lens reflex,” Raines said. “Black and white film was used and developed in my home dark room, where the original prints were made.” The works at the gallery are recent archival digital prints made on her printer, she adds.
Neuhaus's eclectic works, which he calls Voices of Spring, were prompted in part by his recent visit to Peru's Sacred Valley. “I'm also intrigued by a contemporary rendition, in a Michigan sculpture park, of Leonardo da Vinci's iconic horse drawing, which he never ended up executing,” he said.
Middle Street Gallery is now at 311 Gay St., lower level, with an entrance on Main Street.
