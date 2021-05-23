Today

A mix of clouds and sun. Hot. High 89F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.