miracleballoon.png

The Castleton Theatre House is scheduled to show “The Miraculous Magical Balloon” on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m as part of the village’s 25 anniversary series.

The family-friendly show, expressed through movement, masks, pantomime illusions, and dazzling choreography, tells the story of a traveling actor and his magical trunk

full of toys, tricks, and surprises. 

Following the 40-minute show, presented by Synetic Theater, performers Vato Tsikurishvili and Irene Hamilton will offer a backstage meeting. For tickets, call 540-937-3454.

In the coming months, the following events will be put on at the Castleton Theatre House as part of the village’s 25 anniversary series.

  • Recital with Operatic Tenor Paul Groves and pianist Pedja Mužijevi

(Schubert, Britten, Duparc, Bellini) “Behind the Scenes” open rehearsal on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m. 

  • String Duos and Trios with Eric Silberger, Colin Brookes,

and Daniel Lelchuk “Behind the Scenes” open rehearsal on

Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.

  • Tune into the Holidays with Linn Barnes & Allison Hampton:

Music for Celtic Harp, Lute and Guitarwith flutist Joseph Cunliffe,

percussionist Steve Bloom, and narrator Robert Aubrey Davis on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m.

  • Chamber Music Winterfest with the Castleton Chamber Players

(Beethoven C major String Quintet “The Storm”, Schubert Cello Quintet

and more) “Behind the Scenes” open rehearsal on Friday, Dec.

17 – 1 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 19 – 6 p.m.

  • Castleton Vocal Immersion Residency for young professional

artists taught by Michelle De Young, Paul Groves, Bradley

Moore, and Dietlinde Turban Maazel “Behind the Scenes” between Jan. 10-17.

  • Castleton Chamber Players perform Chausson Concerto for

Violin, Piano and String Quartet op.21 in memory of Lorin Maazel’s

92nd Birthday followed by a festive Reception and Tour of Maestro’s

Music Library “Behind the Scenes” on Sunday, March 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Tom Teasley World Fusion Percussion Concert with the

participation of Eric Silberger on Saturday, March 12 at 4 p.m.

  • Michelle De Young and Bradley Moore perform

Schubert’s Winterreise on Saturday, April 9 at 6 p.m.

  • Schubert’s Die schöne Müllerin (Artists to be announced) on Saturday, April 16 at 6 p.m.

  • Ian Koziara and Bradley Moore perform Brahms Die schöne

Magelone narrated by Dietlinde Turban Maazel on Saturday, April 24 at 4 p.m.

  • Castleton Strings Immersion Residency for young professional artists

Concerts, Open Rehearsals and Masterclasses between May 11-16.

  • 25th Anniversary Celebration Concert Castleton Chamber Players

perform Tchaikovsky’s Piano Trio on June 19.

Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

Tags

Recommended for you