The Castleton Theatre House is scheduled to show “The Miraculous Magical Balloon” on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m as part of the village’s 25 anniversary series.
The family-friendly show, expressed through movement, masks, pantomime illusions, and dazzling choreography, tells the story of a traveling actor and his magical trunk
full of toys, tricks, and surprises.
Following the 40-minute show, presented by Synetic Theater, performers Vato Tsikurishvili and Irene Hamilton will offer a backstage meeting. For tickets, call 540-937-3454.
In the coming months, the following events will be put on at the Castleton Theatre House as part of the village’s 25 anniversary series.
Recital with Operatic Tenor Paul Groves and pianist Pedja Mužijevi
(Schubert, Britten, Duparc, Bellini) “Behind the Scenes” open rehearsal on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m.
String Duos and Trios with Eric Silberger, Colin Brookes,
and Daniel Lelchuk “Behind the Scenes” open rehearsal on
Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.
Tune into the Holidays with Linn Barnes & Allison Hampton:
Music for Celtic Harp, Lute and Guitarwith flutist Joseph Cunliffe,
percussionist Steve Bloom, and narrator Robert Aubrey Davis on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m.
Chamber Music Winterfest with the Castleton Chamber Players
(Beethoven C major String Quintet “The Storm”, Schubert Cello Quintet
and more) “Behind the Scenes” open rehearsal on Friday, Dec.
17 – 1 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 19 – 6 p.m.
Castleton Vocal Immersion Residency for young professional
artists taught by Michelle De Young, Paul Groves, Bradley
Moore, and Dietlinde Turban Maazel “Behind the Scenes” between Jan. 10-17.
Castleton Chamber Players perform Chausson Concerto for
Violin, Piano and String Quartet op.21 in memory of Lorin Maazel’s
92nd Birthday followed by a festive Reception and Tour of Maestro’s
Music Library “Behind the Scenes” on Sunday, March 6 at 4 p.m.
Tom Teasley World Fusion Percussion Concert with the
participation of Eric Silberger on Saturday, March 12 at 4 p.m.
Michelle De Young and Bradley Moore perform
Schubert’s Winterreise on Saturday, April 9 at 6 p.m.
Schubert’s Die schöne Müllerin (Artists to be announced) on Saturday, April 16 at 6 p.m.
Ian Koziara and Bradley Moore perform Brahms Die schöne
Magelone narrated by Dietlinde Turban Maazel on Saturday, April 24 at 4 p.m.
Castleton Strings Immersion Residency for young professional artists
Concerts, Open Rehearsals and Masterclasses between May 11-16.
25th Anniversary Celebration Concert Castleton Chamber Players
perform Tchaikovsky’s Piano Trio on June 19.