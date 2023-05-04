Join the Castleton Festival in a musical community-building experience, sound therapy, drumming, and more at the opening of its Sound Garden this Saturday, May 6, from noon to 3 p.m. Award-winning percussionistTom Teasleywill teach basic techniques for rhythmic development and drumming skills.
The community ensemble will then be joined by Teasley and world-class musicians —John Wubbenhorston bansuri/western flute and keyboards,Dave Ballouon trumpet, andSteve Wolfon bass — to create sounds together.
Wolf, also a master yoga instruction, will lead some mind/body stretching/yoga and sound-inspired meditation to experience the full spectrum of sound healing and musical community building. There will be some drums, cajons, gongs, ocean drums, shakers, and other instruments available but feel free to bring your own.
There will also be some light refreshments as well.
“So, come prepared to drum, make a joyful noise, move, and otherwise experience the joy of rhythm and community music-making,” Castleton Artistic Director Dietlinde Turban Maazel wrote in a news release. “Saturday is just the genesis, and we want you to celebrate with us as we build this unique Sound Garden concept together.”
