Join the Castleton Festival in a musical community-building experience, sound therapy, drumming, and more at the opening of its Sound Garden this Saturday, May 6, from noon to 3 p.m. Award-winning percussionist Tom Teasley will teach basic techniques for rhythmic development and drumming skills.

The community ensemble will then be joined by Teasley and world-class musicians — John Wubbenhorst on bansuri/western flute and keyboards, Dave Ballou on trumpet, and Steve Wolf on bass — to create sounds together.

