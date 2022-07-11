Owner’s collection of obscure Appalachian instrument to be placed on display for cider house guests
A historical gristmill in Sperryville will soon become a destination where residents and tourists can drink locally-brewed cider and learn about a little-known Appalachian instrument, the dulcimer.
Rappahannock resident John Hallberg purchased Estes Mill four years ago with the intention of renovating the sawmill building, while still preserving its historical integrity, to house a nonprofit dulcimer museum to feature his own expansive collection of one of the world’s oldest instruments.
Now, as Hallberg is about two months away from opening, he’s found a way to fuse his two hobbies, cider making and dulcimers, into a one-stop shop for cider and musical history.
“I had originally planned to have the museum as the main part of the kind of thrust of what I wanted to do here,” Hallberg said. “And then it was like, okay, knowing that I know how to make cider and have made cider professionally, that would be the thing that would actually help bring people in here, get some revenue, and help, actually, with the exposure to the dulcimer.”
Estes Mill, located at 9 Josh Ben Ln., was built in the early 1800s as one of the county’s more popular grist mills, and the Estes family purchased the property in 1900 and built a family home next to the mill. While the old gear wheels have been donated to the Smithsonian Institution, the building still stands along the Thornton River.
Hallberg added a small addition to the old mill building to house the dulcimer museum and additional rooms to brew and store cider. When guests enter the building through the front doors, they will first walk into a tasting room with a small bar and cider on tap, along with occasional live music.
For the last several months, Hallberg has been processing apples with his old-school equipment, like a hydraulic press, to prepare an array of alcoholic ciders for the business’ opening. Hallberg said he worked at a handful of beer breweries across Ohio and Washington D.C. in the 1980’s and 90’s, and began making cider in the early 90’s after moving to Rappahannock County.
The main activity at Estes Mill will be cider making, he said, and experiencing the dulcimer museum will be free for guests with a suggested donation.
“The dulcimer is such a low profile instrument, both in terms of its sound, but also in terms of its visibility, that any one person living in the state where it evolved may or may not even know of its existence,” he said.
What is a dulcimer?
A dulcimer is a fretted string instrument, typically with three or four strings, and originates in the Appalachian region. The sound is similar to a guitar or banjo, but unlike those more common instruments, a dulcimer has a diatonic fretboard and the strings are stretched over the soundboard, not isolated on a fingerboard.
Hallberg considers himself to be a dulcimer historian, having done research, collecting dulcimers of various backgrounds and keeping in touch with other dulcimer experts across the country. He said the purpose of the dulcimer is for anyone to be able to pick it up and play it.
“It's certainly an instrument that is looked at as an elementary instrument in the fact that anybody can pick it up and start playing it fairly easily,” he said. “But it's also this instrument that you can really take as far as you want … there are some really technically proficient players that play all sorts of things on dulcimer.”
Hallberg’s collection features dulcimers from different parts of the Appalachian region, which he said can be identified by small details in the craftsmanship. He has been collecting the instrument for more than 20 years, and said he considers his collection to be one of the best in the world. Hallberg said his collection has received “infusions” from other notable collections, and there are very few people in the country who are dulcimer historians.
“Virginia is actually historically the state where the instrument developed, so, of course, you can imagine some of those old historic instruments never left the state,” Hallberg said. “We’re in the inception of them. So really, it's just a question of shaking the trees and finding some of those very old instruments and documenting them.”
He said there is not a single correct way to make or play dulcimer, partially because the instrument was never mass produced. There is also no clear record of when it was first invented or where exactly it first originated, but some research shows the instrument was developed 2,000 years ago in Iran where it was called the Santur. The origins of the Appalachian dulcimer, also referred to as the “mountain dulcimer,” are uncertain.
Hallberg said he first heard the dulcimer in his early 20’s while listening to records from his favorite bands, like the Rolling Stones and Fairport Convention, which featured the instrument in some of their songs. About 25 years ago Hallberg purchased his first dulcimer and learned how to play, and since then has been collecting and researching the instrument.
“It's one of the first instruments in the country,” he said. “So, here's one of the bottom lines — nothing was written down about the dulcimer. So you have just the oral history, and you just have the instruments left to study to tell you about the past.”