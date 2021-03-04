By Presidential proclamation, March is Women’s History Month. To celebrate the achievements of women in the arts, Sperryville gallerist Jackie Bailey Labovitz of Cottage Curator is featuring the works of 23 regionally and nationally recognized female artists — six of whom make art right here in Rappahannock County.
According to Bailey Labovitz, who is herself a talented wildlife photographer, in 2016 the National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA) asked a simple question on social media: “Can you name five women artists?” Thus began a social media campaign known by the hashtag “#5WomenArtists.”
“The campaign calls attention to the fact that women have not been treated equally in the art world, and today they remain dramatically underrepresented and undervalued in museums, galleries, and auction houses,” Bailey Labovitz said.
Stop in at Cottage Curator, a gallery in the former Sperryville Schoolhouse, to see the works of Rappahannock artists like Davette Leonard, Dabney Kirchman, Sara Schneidman, Virginia Rood Pates, Kathy Chumley, and Jackie Bailey Labovitz.
Paintings by Davette Leonard, wood turnings by Michel Fraser and Don Maloney and ceramics by Yoshi Fujii can be found at Cottage Curator Friday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Follow the flowers at Cottage Curator
Photographer and curator Jackie Bailey Labovitz pauses for a photo at her gallery, Cottage Curator, in Sperryville. In the foreground, a green ceramic bowl by Rappahannock’s Virginia Rood Pates. On the wall behind Labovitz are her own photographs and on the floor, a textile by Rappahannock artist Sara Schneidman.
