Rappahannock County's fine artists, many of whom are award-winning and nationally-recognized, are busy creating new works in a wide range of genres for this year’s Fall Art Tour. Eight local galleries in Washington and Sperryville are featuring work from yet more artists, both local and national. It’s shaping up to be another fantastic tour weekend on Nov. 5-6, 2022!
Be a part of this extraordinary 17-year Rappahannock tradition. The combination of beautiful art and Rappahannock County’s stunning vistas guarantees a fabulous experience for all. Many locals and visitors return year after year, and new guests quickly become devoted fans of this flagship event organized each year by the Fall Art Tour Committee of the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community. It’s a perfect fall weekend in the country.
Self-guided tours will take visitors through Rappahannock’s scenic Piedmont countryside and charming villages en route to their favorite studios and galleries. This singular event thrives on the energies of the artists sharing their creative processes with visitors and enthusiastic visitors, both local and those who come from near and far.
Here's what you have to look forward to this year: Nearly 40 studios and galleries featuring 80+ local artists are participating this year, with many returning artists and two brand new artist studios. You’ll see a wide range of art including paintings in all genres and mediums, furniture, drawings and engravings, sculpture, ceramics, mosaics, photography, printmaking, woodworking, jewelry, bookbinding, and stained glass and other glasswork.
Some changes incorporated into last year’s tour as a result of the pandemic proved so successful that they will continue this year, including that the tour this year is free. Donations are always welcome, but not required. There is no headquarters — tour maps will be available both online at fallarttour.org, as well as at the Rappahannock Visitors Center on U.S. 211 and other local businesses. Online gallery pages have replaced the in-person tour headquarters gallery, and for the second year the Washington School in the Town of Washington will feature a beautiful gallery of work from our local Rappahannock County schools.
Check out the tour website for a sneak peek of what you’ll find in participating galleries and studios, as each has their own feature page. The online map allows visitors the freedom to begin the tour from any part of the county, and from any studio or gallery. The map (which will be available online in late October) and information on the tour website also allow visitors to better plan their own tours in advance.
What makes the Fall Art Tour such a special experience is the opportunity to visit with artists in their studios, see where they work and learn about their creative process. After meeting an artist, you may decide to take home a new piece of art based on a better understanding of the artist, the inspiration for the piece, and the artist’s technique. This event happens just once a year, and many of these studios are only open to the public this one weekend each year.
RAAC's 17th Annual Fall Art Tour will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5-6, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. both days. Go to FallArtTour.org to view participating artists and samples of their work and to get all the information you need to plan your own tour.
