Friday evening, a RAAC Film-Talkback event featured the Sundance award-winning documentary “Dark Money,” followed by a discussion with Trevor Potter, former Chairman of the U.S. Federal Election Commission and president of the Campaign Legal Center.
The outdoors campaign finance reform themed event was held at the Stone Hill Amphitheater in Flint Hill belonging to John Henry and Ann Crittenden. Almost 100 brave souls attended, wearing face masks and socially distancing on a chilly fall evening.
