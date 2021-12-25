Rappahannock resident and longtime Carfax CEO Dick Raines retired from the company last month following a 30-year tenure where he helped it grow from a small operation to a globally recognized brand in vehicle consumer information.
Raines, a self-described “tree hugger” who graduated from Harvard Business School, hopes to spend his newfound free time becoming more involved in community affairs, conservation and, hopefully, spending more time atop his tractor and less on Zoom. But he still wants to find room to explore new hobbies.
Soon after getting married in 1982, Raines and his wife purchased a plot of land in Castleton to escape Northern Virginia on weekends and bask in the scenic countryside. “This is just a completely different world we bought into,” Raines said of moving to Rappahannock. After their three sons went off to college they became more permanent Rappahannock residents.
He and his wife have a lifelong love of the outdoors. Raines enrolled into one of the country’s most prestigious business schools with the intent of doing conservation work for the government. Among his first jobs out of school was doing analytics work with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, where he wound up meeting his wife.
But Raines quickly pivoted to managing companies in consumer information. Before Carfax, he oversaw a demographics company and came to realize the satisfaction he found in arming consumers with information they find valuable.
“Information is powerful. It’s interesting. My mind seems to like how it works and it’s useful to people. And so I really became focused on running information businesses,” Raines said.
Carfax, which helps consumers and dealers shop, buy, service and sell used cars, was founded in 1966 with only six people who primarily worked out of Columbia, Missouri. Raines joined in 1993 and became CEO that year when he operated out of the basement of his Arlington home.
When Raines and his team purchased the company, it was intended to be a market share business — a far cry from vehicle consumer information. But they changed direction after using a healthy bit of intuition and talking with others about the stresses of purchasing a car while not equipped with the necessary information.
“You find out there us a lot of fear, uncertainty and dread around buying a car,” he said. It’s your second biggest purchase you have to make.”
Since its founding, Carfax’s growth has been steady thanks to Raines fostering a workplace culture he calls “competitive but casual,” and outlining a central mission that employees can easily invest in — helping people buy and sell cars by providing quick and accurate information.
Carfax was placed on The Washington Post’s prestigious list of top workplaces in the Washington region each year for the last eight years. The company has also appeared on Washingtonian’s “great places to work” list for many years. “I’m proud of the fact that we had a big impact on all of these consumers. I’m also proud of the fact we built a workplace where people like working,” he said.
To sweeten the deal for employees further, Carfax throughout the pandemic has allowed employees to take Fridays off for a three-day weekend while still being paid. To help give employees a voice in the company’s direction, management would distribute a survey to them asking what should be focused on throughout the year.
“We didn’t take the votes as a pure democracy, but then we would publish the plan based on all the input and our plan was crystal clear, clear direction — and I think that made a big difference,” Raines said.
Raines is also proud of the fact that as CEO he survived four turnovers in ownership at Carfax. In the business world, he said, new owners tend to install their own leadership teams. But Raines won the confidence of each over the years.
The company’s name, created by founder Ewin Barnett, is a clever play on words, Raines said. It was named at a time when sending fax messages was a popular method of sharing information, and the word phonetically sounds the same as “facts,” as in a fax about car facts.
And Carfax’s fox puppet mascot, which has become instantly recognizable for many, came from a mockup advertisement created by an agency whose representatives didn’t like it much. But Raines and his team found the character charming and decided to run with the advertisement.
The mascot generated such a positive response from customers and car dealers that many called asking to have the puppets shipped to their shops to place on display. Raines’ family loves the puppets too; he’s gifting them for Christmas, which he said his relatives never get tired of. His dog Bailey also loves to use the fox puppets as toys and inevitably destroys them, Raines said.
“It’s just become part of our brand,” Raines said of the puppet. “Because our brand went from nothing to most people know who we are.”
After 30 years in the same role, Raines said that the work always stimulated him since he found it rewarding to develop an encyclopedic knowledge of a narrow range of topics. “It’s really intellectually challenging to keep it all in place and sort of chart the direction,” he said.
And while Raines is no longer working full-time for Carfax, he plans to still be a consultant and help steer it forward under the leadership of Bill Eager, who previously served as vice president.