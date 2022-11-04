doers-20.jpg

Patti Brennan

 Courtesy photo

Background: Glass artist and teacher; co-owner, Thornton River Art; owner, De’Danann Glass; member RAAC Art Tour committee; past president of Middle Street Gallery; volunteer with Headwaters and the Food Pantry; stained glass instructor at Rappahannock public schools, Rapp CE, and Belle Meade School; developed and managed the Artisan Trail in Rappahannock County. Rappahannock resident for 41 years. Married to Don Mullan, lives in Sperryville.

The Spark: Growing up I was always around creativity. My mom, aunt, and uncle were big influences in my life. We lived in the country with nature all around us. That inspired me to explore and take on the challenges of learning new things, especially when it came to creating art. My journey as an artist wasn’t always easy, but I developed lots of experience along the way which I am passionate about sharing with other artists.

