Background: Glass artist and teacher; co-owner, Thornton River Art; owner, De’Danann Glass; member RAAC Art Tour committee; past president of Middle Street Gallery; volunteer with Headwaters and the Food Pantry; stained glass instructor at Rappahannock public schools, Rapp CE, and Belle Meade School; developed and managed the Artisan Trail in Rappahannock County. Rappahannock resident for 41 years. Married to Don Mullan, lives in Sperryville.
The Spark: Growing up I was always around creativity. My mom, aunt, and uncle were big influences in my life. We lived in the country with nature all around us. That inspired me to explore and take on the challenges of learning new things, especially when it came to creating art. My journey as an artist wasn’t always easy, but I developed lots of experience along the way which I am passionate about sharing with other artists.
Proudest Achievement: As a mother of five children, I have to say all of them, and my seven grandchildren, are my proudest achievement. When you are raising kids, you are so busy you don’t have time to think about what they will become as adults. What a joy it is to see your children have dreams, ambitions and succeed in life. All of them have become independent, creative, and wonderful adults.
Biggest Challenge: Dedicating myself to the belief that I could someday make a living by creating art. You spend a lot of years establishing yourself as an artist during which time there is little or no income. It is a huge challenge. Not only do you have to create appealing art, but you must also learn how best to market it. In the end it is a business. As a self-taught artist I have spent dozens of years perfecting my craft, producing styles of stained-glass art that I know would sell. Today, I’ve reached the point where I can be more selective in my work and experiment with new concepts that aren’t always driven by the dollar.
Why It Matters: I’m one of those people who always wants to make everyone happy. In creating my art, a big part of my focus is to try and brighten someone’s day. During the early days of the pandemic there was a pause in my creative energy. After a couple of weeks of watching birds at the feeders outside the kitchen window, I got the idea of creating a line called “Birds of Hope.” The glass birds were whimsical, and I hoped they would make people smile. Everyone needs that, and it was especially true during the toughest period of the pandemic. To my surprise, they sold out quickly.
Favorite Rappahannock Treasure: Even though the scenery is the best in the world, I treasure the people. There is a magical energy here. How did so many wonderful people find this place? Whether they have lived here for generations, decades, or just years, I’m always meeting someone who is very special. I don’t think you can find another place quite like it.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...