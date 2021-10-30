Barbara — Active member of Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC), serving as a board member, chair of the Claudia Mitchell Arts Fund, member of Art Tour committee, and school programs developer; volunteer at Food Pantry, Benevolent Fund and Headwaters; member of Rappahannock Kids Coalition and the RCPS Panther Team that’s focusing on philanthropy for Rappahannock schools. Retired after a patchwork of careers including catering, nonprofit fundraising, marketing, massage therapy, and wellness education.
Matthew — Longtime RAAC board member, served as Treasurer, Vice President and currently President; runs with the Sperryville Rescue Squad; advisor to Foothills Forum; board member of Rapp Center for Education; and advisor to the RCPS Panther Team that’s focused on state aid to Rappahannock schools. Professional career in economics and business.
Barbara and Matthew had a weekend cabin in Flint Hill for 18 years before moving to Woodville full-time in 2013. They have two adult children and four young grandkids.
Motivating Spark
Barbara — Making connections with people and helping build a vibrant community is what motivates me. Before moving here, we lived for 35 years in the ‘urban village’ of Capitol Hill in DC. Through our church and secular organizations, I got involved in many community activities. When we moved here, I continued to follow that path.
Matthew — Community service was always ‘in the air’ in our family so I got involved in scouting and high school volunteer activities at a young age. Here in Rappahannock the motivation was popcorn! At a RAAC movie event almost 25 years ago, Barbara and I were asked to help out selling popping popcorn. It was a simple ask, and we said yes. That one decision led to my eventual involvement in a number of community organizations. Rappahannock might be considered a picture-perfect postcard, but I want to live in place that is both physically beautiful and has a robust community life. Engaging in the community helps make that happen.
Proudest Achievement
Barbara — I’m so proud of RAAC’s creative and thoughtful response to the pandemic! With regular programming such as movies, theatre performances, Art Tour and Soup & Soul on hold, our Board & volunteers stepped up with creative alternatives to keep the arts alive. Over the past two years we created two summer camps for kids, an artist’s relief fund, a kids drama club, a virtual gallery with artists’ works and interviews, an Arts Expo, and outdoor concerts, and a ‘hybrid’ Fall Art Art Tour next month. All this wouldn’t be possible without strong collaboration and the help of many dedicated volunteers.
Matthew — Professionally, the most fulfilling was creating a top-flight economics & consulting practice at SRA International where I worked for 25 years where I also helped to grow the business from 100 employees to several thousand before taking the company public. I found that blending technical, people, and management skills was demanding and ultimately rewarding. Our work involved government contracting where we brought a deep commitment to improving important public policy programs.
Biggest Challenge
Barbara — For me, it’s living with serious chronic health issues for 8 years — the vulnerability and the uncertainty of it all. It can be frightening and dispiriting, but it’s also been an invitation to examine how I live my life, to discern what’s essential. I know many others share this experience. It’s an opportunity to put yourself back together in a stronger, more meaningful way.
Matthew — At the age of 16 I had spinal surgery and was hospitalized for three months followed by a long rehabilitation. At that age you want to be out romping around with your peers, so it was tough being out of the ‘action’ for months. Aside from the pain and being in a full body cast, the social isolation was hard. But with help from family and friends, I found the inner determination that led to a full recovery. I believe I’m a stronger and more resilient person because of that experience. A very different challenge today is trying to find a balance between my volunteer work and finding time to pursue my own interests. It’s difficult to balance each side of the seesaw.
Why It Matters
Barbara — Participating in volunteer activities is a dynamic circle – you give, you get, you learn, you teach. It can be a ‘win-win’ all around. It helps me stay connected to the community and hopefully helps others to feel connected. It’s about relationships and connections with all kinds of people that results in a stronger and vibrant community. That’s what matters.
Matthew — I find my volunteer work intrinsically interesting. There’s problem-solving, it’s fun, and you always meet interesting people. But belonging to something larger than myself is what really matters to me. From a wider perspective, it is important to help keep our county viable and sustainable by creating opportunities for people from all walks of life to participate and enjoy programs and activities. This seems essential for building relationships and strong bonds in our community.
Favorite Rappahannock Treasure
Barbara — Heading from our house down Fletcher’s Mill Road toward the beautiful village of Sperryville. On the first big rise on the road, you see the mountains looking down, the farms, the cattle, the meadows, the river – it’s awe-inspiring. I’m so fortunate to travel that road almost every day.
Matthew — Walking along the Thornton River at the edge of our property. I can get my feet wet, watch fish dart around, see beaver trails and frogs jump. Our grandkids love walking in the river. It’s a special place for me to connect with the natural world. And with proper stewardship, it will always be there for me and others to treasure in the future. Finally, a huge treasure is the many, many unsung heroes who so generously give their energy, kindness, and creativity in making our county a community.
By Bob Hurley for Foothills Forum