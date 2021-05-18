The Middle Street Gallery in Washington is pleased to announce that member artist Joyce Harman will show her water-related photographs at the gallery from May 8 through June 13. Other members of the artists’ cooperative will show works there as well.
“Water is everywhere,” Harman says. “It connects all life; without it there is no life. As a photographer I find that water in one of its many forms is a feature in many of my photographs. This exhibit can only begin to touch on the many ways water is present in the landscape.”
Her photographs include, for example, views of a beautiful snowy field near Sperryville, a dramatic West Va. waterfall, and four ducks on a sunlight-dappled ocean surface. Harman, a Virginia master naturalist and master photographer as well, offers this about herself: “I have been photographing all my life, starting as a child sitting on a high chair in the darkroom. Now with the ‘digital lightroom,’ the toxic chemicals are gone but the joy of creating photographs never ends. As a member of Old Rag Gallery and now Middle Street Gallery I have been bringing images from around the world to Rappahannock County for many years.”
The Middle Street Gallery, a 501(c)3 non-profit cooperative, is in a spring membership drive. For information about membership applications, see https://www.middlestreetgallery.org/about.html. The gallery, www.middlestreetgallery.org and (540) 675-1313, is located next to The Inn at Little Washington and will be open Fri., Sat., and Sun. from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The gallery will strictly adhere to the standard best practices dictated by the pandemic.
