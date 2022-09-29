Many of the world’s art treasures are celebrated for having endured the battering of multiple millennia; others fascinate us because they fall apart soon after they’re created. 

This so-called ephemeral art is the focus of a first-time Rappahannock competition, with the three winning creations lining the Sperryville trail network. Set against the soft flows of the Thornton River, the works are composed of reeds, grasses, vines and rocks. The artists’ inventive scope is on full display – initially – but time and gravity will come to dominate these slow dramas, as the vines dry and crack, the rocks tumble, and the grasses turn crisp and blow away. 

“Orbesque Concatenation” by Donna Marquisee
“Peace of Mine” by Patricia Brennan and Jen Cable
“Ephemeral Gateway” by Janet Kerig

