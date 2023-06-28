The opening ceremony for the 2023 Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community’s (RAAC) Ephemeral Arts Program will take place on Saturday, July 1, at 1 p.m. at the Rappahannock County Park’s pavilion. The ceremony will include a short social period with complimentary drinks and light snacks followed by a brief presentation by the artists. Guests are welcome to walk the park trails afterwards and experience the art installations firsthand.
The Ephemeral Arts Program, sponsored in collaboration with the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection (RLEP) and the Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority (RCRFA), features temporary art installations by local artists using natural materials from the environment at hand. Three proposals were selected from this year’s applicant pool:
