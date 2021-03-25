The Middle Street Gallery in Washington is pleased to announce that member artist Susan Raines will show her photographs at the gallery from March 27 through May 2. Other members of the artists cooperative will show works there as well.
Raines's images — in her trademark square format — are of doors in Scandinavia and Mexico, in views that, without people, are a bit lonely and mysterious. “I am captivated by doors and how a building’s inhabitants have made the entrances to their homes distinctive,” she says. “I’ve tried in this series to show the individuality expressed in these entryways: the textures of different woods, stone, brick or plaster, the carvings, the play of color between the door and walls. There’s a sense of mystery, too, as you wonder what lies on the other side of the door.”
And, Raines notes, “It was interesting to see similarities between doors in Scandinavia and those in Mexico, illustrating how European building styles predominated in some Mexican towns and cities where Europeans were colonizers.”
The Middle Street Gallery, a 501(c)3 non-profit cooperative, is in a spring membership drive. “We are looking for regional artists who would like to join us to herald spring and an anticipated waning of the pandemic,” a gallery spokesman says. For information about membership applications, see https://www.middlestreetgallery.org/about.html.
The gallery, www.middlestreetgallery.org and (540) 675-1313, is located next to The Inn at Little Washington and will be open Sat. and Sun. from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The gallery will strictly adhere to the standard best practices dictated by the pandemic. Please bring a face mask.
