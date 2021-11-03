Rappahannock’s Fall Art Tour is returning next weekend. Among the 40+ participants are 7 new artists. We profiled three last week; here’s a look at the remaining four.
Babcock’s art turns personal into universal
Jennifer Babcock’s oil paintings reflect connections to family, to the past, and to the challenges of parenting nine distinctly individual children. “The poetry of day-to-day life,” she says. Her work exploring ties that bind, turns the personal into the universal and the exotic into the familiar.
Babcock’s parents were Peace Corps workers in Ethiopia and her childhood home in Alexandria echoed with Amharic as Ethiopian expats moved from being strangers to friends.
When her parents found a farm near Flint Hill, Babcock didn’t feel the attraction. Art was another matter. From the start, it was magical. “The only thing I wanted to study was art. That’s all I wanted to do.” But she put art aside to raise five children, bringing out her supplies only a few times a year for paintings to barter for flute, ballet and piano lessons.
Her father’s fascination with chairs, from heirlooms to roadside throwaways, “got me back into painting.” When he died, she worked through her grief with Chairs, portraits of a dozen or so organic, worn, well-loved and well used chairs “that awaken memories of the viewer’s own family artifacts.”
A trip to Ethiopia to explore the world of her father’s stunning black-and-white photographs led her to subterranean Lalibela. Her Passageways series resulted and so did repeat trips to adopt four Ethiopian children.
Before her father died, Babcock settled in at the family farm to be with him and then to help her mother. “I walked on trails he built through the woods. It was a healing time of beauty and peace.” Finally, feeling the magic of Rappahannock, she and her husband bought the farm where she continues to follow her central philosophy, “Art needs to tell a story.”
Light is everything for Carrington
Two muses tug at Tim Carrington.
At the University of Virginia, he was an English major immersed in art history and studio art and studied for a year in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico’s vibrant arts center. He spent one career as a writer, first an economic journalist reporting for the Wall Street Journal, then a communications officer focusing on Africa for the World Bank. When he retired and moved to Rappahannock 40 years later, he began painting again, inspired by the beauty of the countryside.
Carrington works in oils, creating landscapes that merge what he sees with what he remembers, blending the familiar with the exotic. Groupings of people are captured moments from stories left for the viewer to finish; they suggest an unexplained drama and give hints to multiple narratives. He shifts from monochromatic to bold mixes of color and from representational to impressionistic, depending 0n the mood and the message he’s conveying. “I see the light first and foremost. Colors are what they are as a result of light. Light is everything.”
There are magical transformations — works that began as one thing and end up something else entirely. Like Flight into Egypt. Paint went to canvas first in 1972 as a still life in a rosy sunset. Turned upside down and reimagined with blocks of color, new shapes and flashes of light, it’s now an urban tenement, the bold and bright splotches suggesting hopefulness and happiness amidst poverty. “Executed in Mexico and Virginia, spanning 45 years,” Carrington concluded.
Art connects Felix and granddaughter Madelyn
Painting was a side line for Carol Felix, whose bachelor of fine arts degree was the basis for a business in graphic design. She and her husband settled in Rappahannock years after wandering back roads following a day’s trek in the park. They drew a circle on their map near Ben Venue to designate where they would return some day. “It’s just so beautiful here. It calls to artists.”
They are still in real estate, but now Felix also maintains two acres of alpine garden and spends most of her day painting. Her studio is an extension of a Viewtown farmhouse dating to the 1860s. Light streams through two-story windows bringing the outdoors in, and the play of angling sunshine and rolling clouds changes the canvas constantly. In landscape and still life, she captures the moment when golden light reflects, objects glow and dark shadows drape and spread.
Her granddaughter Madeline Ponticelli is taking a year off from Pratt Art Institute for a residency with Felix. She, too, is exhibiting in The Art Room, as the studio is dubbed. While Felix’s work is traditional and rich with luminosity and depth, Madeline’s is whimsical in subjects and titles. She paints boldly in bright colors, and her flat shapes, strong lines and dramatic contrasts hint at art deco and cubism. She is experimenting with more monochromatic compositions and heavier textures, and just finished a series reinterpreting the Old Masters’ style.
“I’m happy to have Madeline here,” concluded Felix “and see the art tour through her eyes.”
Pivarnik finds joy in the abstract
Carole Pivarnik was a horse crazy city kid who obsessively filled sketchbooks with equines. She moved on to water colors of dogs, but put art aside after falling in love with computers and working as a program developer and technical writer for a couple decades.
With a new home in Rappahannock “that feels like a different world, a safe place,” and a husband insisting, “Just be an artist,” Pivarnik returned to art, taking a new direction.
“I wanted to express ideas and feelings, and that was difficult to do in representational work.” The shift to abstract was challenging. “I had to clear my mind and clear my heart and have a clear belief that I was doing valid work.” And when she did, “I felt JOY in painting for the first time ever.”
She applies layer after layer of color and after four or five, elements begin to emerge. After 10 layers or so, she starts working on the design, using brushes, bubble wrap, a spray bottle of water, shower squeegee, basting brush, rags and even her hands. She paints “from the heart,” inspired by landscapes, satellite and microscopic imagery, maps, and the forces that impact the environment. “I paint with intent, expressing my interpretation of physical realities,” she explains.
One of Pivarnik’s great rewards is the reaction of others. “I love hearing what people see in my paintings.”
For more information about the tour, go to www.fallarttour.org