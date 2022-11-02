Ruthie Windsor-Mann's studio, one of the many artists' venues welcoming visitors this weekend.
Carolyn Roth's studio, one of the many artists' venues welcoming visitors this weekend.
Pam Pittinger's studio, one of the many artists' venues welcoming visitors this weekend.
Ron Paras' studio, one of the many artists' venues welcoming visitors this weekend.
Final preparations are being completed by the Tour artists, organizers, and other participants to welcome neighbors, art lovers, and fall leaf seekers for this weekend’s 17th-annual community celebration of the many talented and diverse artists in Rappahannock County.
Once again, the Tour is free! Begin your Tour wherever you like from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5-6.
Two new studios to explore along with new work from returning Tour artists and galleries.
Preview work you’ll see on the Tour, view the interactive online map, print out the map to bring with you, view restaurant information and specials, and get all the information you need at fallarttour.org.
Maps will also be available at the Visitor’s Center, participating studios & galleries, and some local businesses.
For the second year, the Rappahannock Schools Gallery is open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Washington School, 567 Mount Salem Ave. (near the corner of Mount Salem and U.S. 211), and features collaborative murals and art installations by students at five county schools.
In addition to local restaurants, many of which will feature Tour specials, the New Iberia food truck will also be at the Washington School on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What’s the same?
The talent of Rappahannock’s artists, as well as the heart and spirit of the Fall Art Tour, are the reasons this event has grown in popularity and visitors each year. It is the rare opportunity to personally connect with and learn from so many fine artists that attracts visitors and keeps them coming back.
While the artists’ mediums, materials and skills may differ, they all share the desire to show their work, answer questions, and hear your reflections. The unique spirit of the Tour is fostered by the exceptional studios tucked away in lovely and surprising corners of Rappahannock County, and our beautiful galleries featuring both local and nationally recognized artists.
The Fall Art Tour is an exceptional opportunity to view many kinds of art and purchase favorite pieces for yourself or loved ones. What could be a more lasting memento of an extraordinary experience in beautiful Rappahannock County?
