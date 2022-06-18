300+ people came out to Bloom Fest, a music festival organized by four Rappahannock County teenagers
Four Rappahannock County teenagers, nearly a dozen local musical artists and more than 300 crowd members came together in Sperryville to fulfill a need in the Rappahannock County music scene for alternative genres and younger audiences.
Reilly Waggener Talley, 15, and three of his band members organized and hosted a music festival at Waggener Talley’s home on Woodward Road in Sperryville, dubbed “Bloom Fest” after a skating company his friend owns in Culpeper.
Waggener Talley said his band, Elastic Tone, planned to just have their own concert, but other bands and artists slowly became interested and got added to a list, ultimately making the show a festival with 11 performances. Each band brought some of their own equipment and Williams Tree Service donated a flatbed trailer to be used as a stage, making admission to the June 4 festival free of charge.
The show was advertised as a drug and alcohol free music festival for people under the age of 21, per a request from Waggener Talley’s mom. But, he said, they were more interested in the music, and the festival turned out better than they could have imagined.
“It was a perfect day,” Waggener Talley said. “It wasn’t super sunny, it wasn’t humid. It was a super nice, warm day. And people just parked right in my driveway… and just got out and then lined up right in front of the stage.”
He said they were hoping for a crowd of 150 people, but ended up having about 300 people sign waivers before entering the festival in Waggener Talley’s backyard. He said people brought tents and picnic blankets and a couple food trucks came and parked on the property, making the scene look like “a miniature Woodstock.”
There was a variety of musical genres, including punk, grunge, alternative and rap, featuring artists from Culpeper to Richmond. They began planning the festival in early March and did heavy promotion for two months on Instagram and posted fliers around the county.
“It was exactly who we wanted to come out,” he said. “It was the right crowd. Everyone really loved the music, and the genres were really diverse. We had rappers, grunge artists, singer-songwriters. Just a lot of different genres, which is nice.”
Waggener Talley plays drums in Elastic Tone, a band formed about a year ago with three of his friends. Waggener Talley said he’s been playing the drums since he was six years old, and he grew up surrounded by music and other musicians.
He said they plan to host a Bloom Fest 2023, and Elastic Tone will have some concerts throughout the summer.
“There's no music scene around here,” Waggener Talley said. “I wanted to make something that people liked, that people could go to and call it a festival. We don't have anything like that.”