John Jackson died in 2002 after a career in which he performed all over the world, including at Carnegie Hall in New York and in the White House during Jimmy Carter’s presidency.

Back in the day, when John Jackson played the Piedmont blues, it went by another name, that’s if it had one at all.

“People just called it music. Or maybe dance music,” said Phil Wiggins, celebrated blues harmonica player. “You’d play it at house parties and it has this really great rhythm. People would want to get up and dance.”

