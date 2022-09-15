Back in the day, when John Jackson played the Piedmont blues, it went by another name, that’s if it had one at all.
“People just called it music. Or maybe dance music,” said Phil Wiggins, celebrated blues harmonica player. “You’d play it at house parties and it has this really great rhythm. People would want to get up and dance.”
Wiggins will get to show what he means later this month as a headliner at the John Jackson Piedmont Blues Festival, back after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.The event at Eldon Farms in Woodville will last from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 24.
Like Rappahannock native Jackson, Wiggins is a National Heritage Fellow, the country’s highest honor bestowed on traditional and folk artists. For many years, he performed around the world with the late guitarist John Cephas.
But his introduction to what’s now known as Piedmont blues came in high school. That’s when he met Jackson when both were on the bill at a club in Alexandria.
“Immediately I realized this was someone really special. An amazing musician,” Wiggins remembered. He said he was dumbfounded when Jackson invited him to play with him at an upcoming show. “Here he was this world-class player and he didn’t know me from Adam. Then he invited me out to his house. He was incredibly generous and open-hearted.”
A fairy tale twist
Jackson’sown story has a fairy tale twist. Born in Woodville as the seventh of 14 children, he never made it past the first grade because he had to help on the family’s tenant farm. But at a young age, he taught himself to play on his father’s guitar the songs he heard on the family’s old record player.
In 1949, he moved with his own family to Fairfax Station, and kept playing for friends and neighbors until a violent confrontation at a house party convinced him to stop performing in public.
That all changed one night in 1964 when Jackson was giving a guitar lesson to a mailman friend in the backroom of a Fairfax gas station. Chuck Perdue, then president of the Folklore Society of Greater He Washington, happened to stop for gas, but then he heard Jackson playing.
Perdue eventually convinced a dubious Jackson to record all the songs he knew – he covered 90 in a 12-hour session – and encouraged him to start performing at clubs and coffeehouses in the region. Ultimately, as Jackson’s reputation grew, he was invited to do shows all over the world. He even performed for Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. But he never gave up his day job as a cemetery caretaker. He died in 2002.
Acoustic country blues
Another headliner at the upcoming concert, Erin Harpe, never had a chance to play with Jackson. She was too young. But she remembers hearing him play because her father, Neil, who’s also a blues guitarist.
“John was one of my favorite performers,” said Harpe, who grew up in Maryland, but now lives in Boston. “He had such a great singing voice, and his playing was always amazing. And when he talked, I just loved his accent. I don’t know if other people in Rappahannock still talk that way, but it was like he was from a different time.”
While she’s played her share of electric blues, Harpe’s latest album, “Meet Me in the Middle” is all about the acoustic guitar style and technique that distinguishes Piedmont Blues. It was chosen “Album of the Year” at the 2021 New England Music Awards.
“Piedmont Blues are definitely different from other blues. It isn’t so down and dirty. It’s more refined,” Harpe said, “You’re playing a syncopated melody with your fingers while you’re playing the alternating baseline with your thumb.
“It’s more intricate. It’s more danceable, too,” she added. “It’s comfortable, more relaxed. A perfect description is the title of John Jackson’s album, “Front Porch Blues.”
Phil Wiggins would agree. “I heard someone say this music was born in an era when people made their own music at home, like they baked their own bread and grew their own vegetables,” he said. It’s a style, he pointed out, that evolved in rural communities from ragtime.
“If you listen to Piedmont guitar style, it sounds a lot like ragtime piano,” Wiggins said, “It was really trying to make the guitar function like a piano. Back in the day, it was music to make people move. Your job was to make people get off their butts and dance.”
Storytelling with a beat
For another performer at the festival, guitarist Rick Franklin, Piedmont Blues has one more distinguishing feature–lyrics that can be a lot more biting than the sweetness of the melodies. “It’s storytelling with a percussive beat,” he said. “The beat is number one. But the lyrics are number two.”
It will be a reunion of sorts for Franklin and Harpe. He often played with her father. In fact, they made two albums together. As part of the next generation of Piedmont Blues artists, Harpe takes seriously her role in carrying on the music’s legacy.
“I love this music and it means so much to me,” she said. “But it also is such a unique way of playing guitar. I just think it’s great music that should be preserved, just like Zydeco or Delta Blues should be preserved.”
“One of the best things that can happen is if it can keep evolving,” added Wiggins. “But I feel that whenever people play this music in the kind of atmosphere where it was born, in an atmosphere of celebration, people will fall in love with it.”
Filling out the lineup at the show will be Jeffrey Scott, a blues artist who’s also Jackson’s grand nephew, blues singer Bobby Glasker and Friends, the Rappahannock Unity Choir, and Rev. Williams & the Praise Team. The emcee will be Frank Matheis, an author, radio producer and regular contributor to Living Blues magazine.
The event is a collaboration between the Virginia Cooperative Extension and Eldon Farms, with additional support from the PATH Foundation. Funding has been provided by the William and Mary Greve Foundation, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC), the Richard Lykes Fund, administered by the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, the Charles T. Akre Family, and Ed Robinson.
For more information and to purchase $10 tickets in advance, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/john-jackson-piedmont-blues-festival-tickets-392583085577. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate, and food and drinks will be available for sale.