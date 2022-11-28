‘I can't imagine living in an environment that's not filled with art’
Ever since a local couple was exposed to the Rappahannock County art scene more than 20 years ago, they “can't imagine living in an environment that's not filled with art.”
Christopher Quarles and Deborah Garza said they’ve accumulated about half a million dollars in art, with much of that art coming from artists in Rappahannock County. “We've gotten to the point in life where we know that the only regret you have about art is not getting a piece that really caught your eye,” Quarles said.
The couple, who live full-time in Washington D.C., first bought land in the county in 1994 and they are currently building a home on the Madison-Rappahannock border. Their new home has a view of the mountainous terrain, Quarles said, but they are planning to limit the number of windows in order to properly display their Rappahannock art on the walls.
Quarles and Garza have purchased a variety of art in the county, from metal sculptures by Hans Gehard to large, statement paintings by Chris Stephens. The couple have been taking advantage of the Fall Art Tour since its inception about 18 years ago. They say it’s an accessible way to browse a vast collection of art.
The two said they’ve traveled to major global art hubs like Prague, Aspen and Park City, but Quarles said nothing compares to the quantity and quality of art they uncovered on the Art Tour in Rappahannock over the years.
“All of those places seem to have thriving art communities, and I don't know why Rappahannock seems to have it,” Quarles said. “But when you dig deep and you kind of figure out who lived there — the hippies had moved there in the 70s, and then truly talented people who work in the government … they go out to the county and really find themselves and find their art or find their views.”
Garza is a partner at a Washington D.C. antitrust law firm and Quarles is a retired professional services marketer. While the two live full-time in Washington D.C., they said they find their way out to Rappahannock County often.
This year’s Fall Art Tour featured nearly 80 artists and 40 studios and galleries across the county, and according to organizers, some studios reported seeing about 500 visitors over the course of the weekend. Doing the self-guided tour and browsing work from the featured artists is free, drawing views from across the region.
Tour organizers Heather Wicke and Andrea Salley wrote in a statement that “what makes the Rappahannock Tour truly unique are the number of artists participating, the range of their work, and the number of artists' studios open to guests.”
“With more than 80 artists participating, there is so much to look at, experience, and enjoy,” they wrote in a joint statement. “Many of these artists invite guests into their studios to talk about their art and creative process. This is a rare and personal opportunity for people to connect with the artists and their work.”
Many of the studios and galleries, which participants can find with a map, are tucked away in remote corners of the county or inside the basement’s of residents' homes. The style offers residents and visitors the opportunity to see pieces of work they might not have otherwise found.
“It’s also a social aspect to it for me,” Garza said. “We go year after year after year, and you get to know … the artists, see their work evolve. They remember you often from year to year, you end up then following them on Instagram, Facebook and all that. So I kind of feel like it’s added a new dimension to our network, who really introduced us to a lot of interesting people.”