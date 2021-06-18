Today

Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.