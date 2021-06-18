Life is returning to normal: friends are greeting with hugs; children are getting back to familiar summer routines; restaurants and other businesses are welcoming more visitors inside as well as out; and the many fine Rappahannock artists and galleries are eagerly anticipating the return of the Fall Art Tour, sponsored by the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community, on Nov. 6 and 7.
This ever-popular community event was one of many large gatherings that couldn’t proceed in 2020, but it’s back in 2021. This year will mark the 16th annual tour following the 15th in 2019.
Assuming that current health trends and guidelines continue into the fall, this beloved event will be as safe, satisfying and crowd-pleasing as in prior years. The Nov. 5-7 weekend will once again feature dozens of gallery and studio tours, an impressive show of participating artists at the tour’s headquarters gallery, and the fabulous Friday night reception for Art Tour sponsors and artists at the historic Washington School.
In the meantime, you can see the work of past tour artists and galleries online at www.FallArtTour.org. There you can find a monthly series of virtual exhibitions and recordings of online Meet-the-Artists events from the past year. You’ll also find the Arts Expo, which has been recently expanded to include a number of tour guest artists and new county artists.
And a call to all Rappahannock artists! The Art Tour Committee has sent out email notices to all former participants. If you are a returning tour artist and have not received a recent email from the planning committee, or if you are an artist living in or creating art in a studio in the county and are interested in participating in this year’s event, contact Heather Wicke at hwicke2@gmail.com.
Artists and galleries new to the tour must schedule a visit to their studio or gallery by committee members to be considered and to receive an application.