How does one connect the dots among the century-old Los Angeles Breakfast Club, Washington, DC, an unauthorized house demolition in Knoxville, Tennessee, an untimely death in Chicago, and Mary Ann Kuhn’s Middleton Inn in the town of Washington?
In the late nineties, Washingtonian Betsy Christenberry Holleman received word that her 63-year-old husband, Vernon, had unexpectedly died while on a business trip in Chicago. During the periods of sadness and grief, the mother of three children made many attempts to find solace.
Self-doubt was present when Betsy joined a poetry class, but through her instructor and the friendships she made during the writing process, Searching for Hummingbirds, a book about an omnipresent hummingbird and Vernon’s death, came to fruition in 2014.
The next year the entire Christenberry clan was distraught to hear that their childhood house in Knoxville was destroyed under false pretenses. Betsy again took to her pen, but it wasn’t until later in 2015 that Betsy and her new husband, Barlow Burke, were staying at the Middleton Inn in Washington.
Painter Ruthie Windsor-Mann was entering Warrenton when she received an urgent cell call from Mary Ann Kuhn, the proprietor of the Middleton Inn. A guest was about to leave when she noticed Ruthie’s studio business card on Middleton’s sideboard. Could Ruthie rush over immediately because the guest knew Ruthie from Knoxville?
Betsy was the older sister of three brothers who were friends of Ruthie’s in high school and college. Ruthie was dating Betsy’s middle brother when Betsy and Vernon married and she attended many of their parties and their wedding on a snowy January night in 1968. Betsy had graduated from DC’s National Cathedral School and Hollins College before meeting Vernon and moving to Washington, DC. Ruthie remained in Knoxville for over a decade and a half before moving to the mountains of North Carolina and then to the town of Washington.
After their Middleton Inn reacquaintance, Betsy continued to write and accumulated enough material for another book of poetry based on remembrances of her now destroyed childhood residence. Cherry Grove Press became the publisher and a cover design was needed. Who else to design the cover for All That Remains featuring the go-cart, the only remaining object from the demolition of a house built in 1913, but Ruthie?
“All That Remains” is the title of Ruthie’s blog post about the design process: https://www.ruthiewindsormann.com/blog/162345/all-that-remains
Betsy’s youngest daughter, the actor Lily Holleman, lives with her husband, producer and director Phil Leirness, in Los Angeles. Both were instrumental in continuing the Los Angeles Breakfast Club founded in 1925. Early members include Louis B. Mayer, Jack and Harry Warner, Cecil B. DeMille, and Darryl Zanuck.
Included in the almost century-old traditions are such things as introducing the words ham or egg in the conversation, singing, saying the pledge of allegiance, exercising, and having guest speakers. Betsy was invited to appear on Wednesday, December 2. The appearance was streamed live to Los Angeles’ Chevalier’s Books and to over 70 virtual attendees including Ruthie Windsor-Mann, who was introduced as the cover designer.
All of these dots have meandered and coalesced into a creative collaboration between Betsy’s poetry and Ruthie’s painting. Betsy’s book All That Remains can be found at Politics and Prose in Washington, DC, Chevalier Books in Los Angeles, Union Ave Books in Knoxville, and on Amazon.