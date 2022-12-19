Kid Pan Alley on Monday announced the next concert in its free livestream series “Because We Have Music,” featuring singer/songwriters Melissa Ferrick and Natalia Zukerman on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. Those who wish to attend can RSVP here.
Ferrick was signed to Atlantic Records in 1992 at the age of 21, after opening for Morrissey in the U.S. and United Kingdom. She has released seventeen albums over the last 25 years that have won numerous awards for songwriting, production, and performance, according to a news release from the band.
Regarded in the industry and by their peers as one of the most prolific and hardworking artists in the business, Ferrick still tours regularly playing throughout North America sharing the stage with Morrissey, Joan Armatrading, Weezer, Mark Cohen, Paul Westerberg, Bob Dylan, John Hiatt, Ani DiFranco, k.d.Lang, Suzanne Vega, Shawn Colvin, and many others.
Ferrick is a Professor of the Practice at Northeastern University in the Music Industry Department at the College of Arts Media and Design. Previously, Melissa was an Associate Professor of Songwriting at Berklee College of Music. Glide Magazine said: “Her earnest passion for her music and the potency and ferocity of her live performances continue to thrust her forward.”
Zukerman is a musician, painter and educator who grew up in a family of classical music royalty. Her father is the renowned violinist Pinchas Zukerman and her mother is flautist Eugenia Zukerman.
She’s released eight independent albums and has toured internationally as a solo performer since 2005 and performed, opened for and recorded with some of Folk music’s greatest legends including Janis Ian, Holly Near, Tom Paxton, Ani DiFranco, Richard Thompson, Susan Werner, and Willy Porter. The New Yorker Magazine said: “Natalia Zukerman’s voice could send an orchid into bloom while her guitar playing can open a beer bottle with its teeth.”
She’s been working with Kid Pan Alley as a teaching artist and is now the program director for the organization.
Kid Pan Alley frontman Paul Reisler, a Rappahannock County resident, has been performing, writing, and teaching songwriting for almost 50 years with Trapezoid, A Thousand Questions, Three Good Reasons and with his Kid Pan Alley songwriting project. He’ll be joined by his wife, vocalist Cheryl Reisler, also a county resident.
