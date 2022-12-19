Kid Pan Alley Dec. 2022

Clockwise from left: Melissa Ferrick, Natalia Zukerman, Paul and Cheryl Reisler

 Courtesy Photo

Kid Pan Alley on Monday announced the next concert in its free livestream series “Because We Have Music,” featuring singer/songwriters Melissa Ferrick and Natalia Zukerman on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. Those who wish to attend can RSVP here.

Ferrick was signed to Atlantic Records in 1992 at the age of 21, after opening for Morrissey in the U.S. and United Kingdom. She has released seventeen albums over the last 25 years that have won numerous awards for songwriting, production, and performance, according to a news release from the band.

Tags

Recommended for you