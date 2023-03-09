rapp3-4.jpg

Lori Wallace-Lloyd will feature a selection of flowers, butterflies, moths, dragonflies, bees, and birds.

 By Lori Wallace-Lloyd

The Middle St. Gallery in Washington will show the works of member-artists Phyllis Northup and Lori Wallace-Lloyd from March 10 through April 16. Their delicately colored and gently rendered watercolors and pastels foretell the arrival of spring in Rappahannock County. The artists will have a reception for the public at the gallery on Sat. Mar. 11 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Other members of the non-profit artists' cooperative will also show works during the period.

Rapp2-5.jpg

Phyllis Northup's watercolors capture signs of spring.

