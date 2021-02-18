The Middle Street Gallery in Washington will spotlight its four newest members — Edward R. Boc, Joyce Harman, Paulo Neuhaus, and Francie Schroeder — from this Saturday, Feb. 20 through March 21.
All are photographers and each will show four images in creative and original views of their art.
Neuhaus proves that one doesn't need a big, expensive camera to get beautiful fine-art photographs. His iPhone image, “Burmese Procession,” shows a vividly colored and richly detailed view of a boy riding an ox in a festive street parade.
Neuhaus says, “Before the induction of young Burmese boys as Buddhist novices, their families organize a loud and colorful carnival to presage the shift from the profane to the sacred.”
Neuhaus also shows spectacular colored images of an amaryllis and of a field of tulips that, he observes, “sparkle … with flying colors.”
Schroeder offers “Facing the Future Together” (also called “Stones of Love”), a richly detailed and sharp view of a rocky beach layered above with ocean and sky. The worn flat stones nearest her lens bear the names of various lovers in little vignettes worthy of Valentine's Day.
She explains, “I stopped on this beach to watch the waves, and I came across this pile of stones with the names of couples written on them, perhaps as a message to Imanja, goddess of the ocean.”
She adds, “If someone would like a print with their names written on one of the blank stones I would be happy to do that,” without explaining just how she would accomplish that magic. Possibly with the help of Imanja.
From Burma and the shore, Boc brings us to Main St., Sperryville for a familiar but original view of the street captured via the magic of infrared (IR) photography.
“[The photo] was captured in the late afternoon heat of pre-pandemic August as I drove through Sperryville and spotted the storm clouds that hovered over the background.” Boc also shows a Rappahannock farm and an ancient olive tree in his distinctive IR renditions.
The gallery, www.middlestreetgallery.org and (540) 675-1313, is located next to The Inn at Little Washington and will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The gallery will strictly adhere to the standard best practices dictated by the pandemic. Please bring a face mask.
