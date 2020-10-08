“We’ve known each other forever,” explains local landscape painter Martin Woodard, “and things worked out to go into a joint venture here — sort of the maturity of a long passion for Rappahannock County.”
Referring to three longtime friends and artists — Martin, Patricia Brennan and Heidi Morf — who when the doors open for the first time tomorrow in Sperryville will exhibit their artistic creations at the new Thornton River Art on Main Street.
Within years if not months of each four decades ago, Patricia, Heidi and Martin migrated to Rappahannock County. Through the years their lives went through twists and turns as they pursued their art and varied careers to make a living in the county. The gallery now reflects their experiences, art and creativity shaped by the unique Rappahannock community.
“For me, this is an exciting opportunity to show my work to old friends, new customers and our caring community,” says Brennan.
The gallery will feature a wide range of handmade creations, from whimsical fused glass, pottery and jewelry to high-end paintings, mosaics and stained-glass windows. Customers will find unique and affordable gifts, functional creation and fine local art.
In addition, the gallery will present a rotating collection of the work of other friends and local artists, not the least being Vinnie Deluise (he and Heidi were the popular proprietors of 24 Crows in Flint Hill until it closed at the end of 2016), who playfully refers to himself as “Heidi’s auxiliary assistant.”
The opening artist will be Harriet Giles, who creates spectacular rag rugs and woven totes.
The gallery, which Martin hails as an exciting addition to the eclectic shops, restaurants and businesses on Main Street, will be open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }