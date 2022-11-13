Ron Maxwell, a notable movie producer and resident of Rappahannock County, announced a deal with Constantin Film of Munich, Germany, to make a six part television series, based on James Reston, Jr.’s controversial 9/11 novel, “The 19th Hijacker.”The book was published in 2021 by Republic Book Publishers, whose veteran publisher Al Regnery is also a resident of Rappahannock.
The novel, by Fauquier resident Reston, focuses on three main characters: Sami Haddad, a fictional portrayal of the actual hijacker pilot of the fourth 9/11 plane that crashed in Shanksville, Penn., his girlfriend, Karima Ilgun, whose possible awareness and participation in the 9/11 plot is uncertain, and Kommissar Günter Recht, whose mission is to investigate Karima’s possible involvement and to discover whether a second wave of attacks is imminent somewhere in Europe or the U.S. The novel toggles between events before and after 9/ll. Given its unique attention on the terrorist side of the attack, the book received wide national attention especially in the weeks approaching the 20th anniversary of 9/11 last year.
Maxwell, who lives in Flint Hill, is the director, screenwriter, and producer of the classic 1993 film, “Gettysburg.” In 2003 he followed “Gettysburg” with “Gods and Generals,” starring Robert Duvall as Robert E. Lee, and in 2013 launched “Copperhead,” a film about a pacifist family during the Civil War.
From 1986 to 2003, Al Regnery, of Washington, headed Regnery Publishing that specialized in books with a conservative perspective. Upon leaving book publishing, temporarily, he took the helm of The American Spectator magazine. Recently, he returned to the world of books, teaming up with another publishing veteran, Eric Kampmann, former sales director at Simon & Schuster, to found Republic Book Publishers.
Constantin Film AG is a major independent German film production and distribution company which has released 36 of the 100 most successful German films of the last 20 years.
In-Depth Reporting
