Ron Maxwell, known for his Civil War movie classics, will bring a 9-11 novel with Rappahannock connections to TV.

Ron Maxwell, a notable movie producer and resident of Rappahannock County, announced a deal with Constantin Film of Munich, Germany, to make a six part television series, based on James Reston, Jr.’s controversial 9/11 novel, “The 19th Hijacker.”The book was published in 2021 by Republic Book Publishers, whose veteran publisher Al Regnery is also a resident of Rappahannock. 

James Reston and Al Regnery

James Reston, Jr., left, reading from his 9/11 novel, “The 19th Hijacker," at an event last year hosted by the book’s publisher, Al Regnery.

The novel, by Fauquier resident Reston, focuses on three main characters: Sami Haddad, a fictional portrayal of the actual hijacker pilot of the fourth 9/11 plane that crashed in Shanksville, Penn., his girlfriend, Karima Ilgun, whose possible awareness and participation in the 9/11 plot is uncertain, and Kommissar Günter Recht, whose mission is to investigate Karima’s possible involvement and to discover whether a second wave of attacks is imminent somewhere in Europe or the U.S. The novel toggles between events before and after 9/ll. Given its unique attention on the terrorist side of the attack, the book received wide national attention especially in the weeks approaching the 20th anniversary of 9/11 last year.

