Cara Cutro, an herbalist in Sperryville, has seen an uptick in clients seeking holistic wellness amid the pandemic
Cara Cutro, owner of Abracadabra Massage and Wellness in Sperryville, was first introduced to astrology and spiritual wellness as a child when her father would use his employee’s astrological charts to pair together compatible workers for maintenance jobs.
“He was my introduction into astrology and divination and metaphysics and exploring more Jungian psychological concepts like about the collective unconscious, or the subconscious and ways that we can utilize and work with our dream life,” she said.
Cutro has been a student of metaphysics, spiritual wellness, herbal medicine and the practice of reading tarot. Cutro attended the University for Metaphysical Sciences — an online university accredited by the American Alternative Medical Association and the American Association of Drugless Practitioners — between 2004 and 2008.
Cutro also studied Reiki, a Japanese form of energy healing, for about eight years and eventually incorporated that into her business.
As we slowly transition out of the pandemic, Cutro said she’s seen an uptick in clients wanting to try holistic wellness, like herbal medicine.
Growing up in Rappahannock County, she was surrounded by “old hippies” who came to the county in the 60s and 70s, so she was introduced to tarot and crystal healing (a practice that uses gemstones to obtain what are believed to be healing powers) at an early age by her friends’ parents.
“My friend's mothers, they were all very much into herbalism and into crystals and crystal healing and tarot … So that was also an influence on me. Watching my friend's mothers — you see these jars full of herbs and bizarre plant materials and wondering what they are,” she said.
Cutro said she got her certificate in massage therapy as a more “socially acceptable” means to practice spiritual wellness and to incorporate her other passions into her work.
Abracadabra Massage and Wellness, a business founded by Cutro to focus on “personalized healing arts,” employs about half a dozen professionals to perform services like massages, facials, acupuncture, tarot and astrology readings and herbal wellness coaching.
Along with providing massages and readings, Cutro does one-on-one visits with clients who are looking to herbal medicines to help with ailments like sleep disorders, burnout, and sometimes physical trials like arthritis, lupus and Lyme disease, to name a few.
After a consultation, Cutro will mix several different herbs and extracts into a personalized “potion” that are selected specifically for a client, and she said they cater to both physical and spiritual needs.
She said she also discusses lifestyle changes with her clients and suggests support for things like marriage problems or unhealthy eating habits.
“One of the things I think that happens in our society ... today is people just get bandaids for things, they fix surface issues,” she said. “They're not looking at deeper causes of disease and illness. And really, the only way to truly heal is to make, like, deeper lifestyle changes.”
What is ‘metaphysical science?’
While there is not one clear definition of “metaphysics,” the University of Metaphysics describes their mission as “to assist humanity in its spiritual evolution and awakening.”
“Our program is designed to assist spiritual seekers, teachers, healers, and leaders,” the school said. “We aid in becoming knowledgeable about metaphysical concepts and discovering the true self. Through self-healing, introspection, and increased spiritual awareness, our graduates become a radiant source of love and grace.”
Cutro said she learned about topics ranging from herbalism to crystal and gemstone healing, diet, astrology, meditation and building psychic abilities.
“You know, all the things that you could group into metaphysics, which is essentially things that can't necessarily be explained entirely by today's science,” Cutro said.
Cutro uses tarot and astrology readings as a tool to access answers or information that is already there, and to help the individual connect with their inner-self.
“People seeking other people out for answers — it's been happening for as long as we can record history,” Cutro said.
Skepticism
Cutro is aware that some people might be skeptical of the effectiveness or legitimacy of herbal medicine and other spiritual practices.
“That's one of the things that would always hold me back from fully embracing and being who I am and offering all the things out loud, because you don't want people to perceive you as a charlatan, a fake, or someone who's maybe into evil,” Cutro said.
When practicing herbal medicine, Cutro said she thinks it’s best practice to take herbal treatments along with visits to a licensed medical professional. She said she finds it much more useful in her work when a client has medical information available from check-ups with a doctor.
“I think it's important for people to communicate to their doctor that they are seeing a holistic practitioner and have their input into that, because like I said, I'm not a doctor,” she explained. “So I would never dream of saying that herbalism is superior to allopathic medicine.”
Cutro said areas of metaphysical science like astrology were described to her in school as a “divinatory art,” and that mathematics are heavily involved in the study. And that highly regarded scientific minds in history were the “torch bearers” for these kinds of studies.
She said it’s grown over the years and has been influenced by modern psychology, and people now use astrology to look into and explore oneself.
“So astrology is again, it's a tool, so we don't want to worship it as if it's something all knowing,” she said. “But it is a tool that we can use to get information about what's happening in the here and now and also about ourselves, and tarot is the same way.”
Cutro encourages those who are interested to give holistic medicine and spiritual wellness a chance, even if they are skeptical.
“It's not going to be for everyone. But I, for one, enjoy exploring myself, to know who oneself is, I think is the key to having a happy, successful life,” she said. “And I'm willing to try to utilize any tool I can find that might do that for me.”