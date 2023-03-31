RAAC1.jpg

The RAAC Community Theatre cast and crew rehearses Our Town.

 By Ray Boc

“Our Town is not offered as a picture of life in a New Hampshire village, or as a speculation about the conditions of life after death . . . It is an attempt to find a value above all price for the smallest events in our daily life,” wrote Thornton Wilder, author of the Pulitzer Prize winning play, “Our Town.” And it may explain why the play has been in constant production somewhere in the world since it was first produced on Broadway in 1938.   

The RAAC Community Theatre is carrying on the tradition with a production of its own April 28, 29, and 30 and May 7, directed by Andy Platt and featuring a cast from Rappahannock and surrounding communities.

Tags

Recommended for you