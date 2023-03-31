“Our Town is not offered as a picture of life in a New Hampshire village, or as a speculation about the conditions of life after death . . . It is an attempt to find a value above all price for the smallest events in our daily life,” wrote Thornton Wilder, author of the Pulitzer Prize winning play, “Our Town.” And it may explain why the play has been in constant production somewhere in the world since it was first produced on Broadway in 1938.
The RAAC Community Theatre is carrying on the tradition with a production of its own April 28, 29, and 30 and May 7, directed by Andy Platt and featuring a cast from Rappahannock and surrounding communities.
Although set in a small New England town in the early 20th century, the play’s themes of understanding our mortality and appreciating life are universal. “It’s a wonderful play,” says Andy, “because we all go through everything in the play—life, love, death. It’s easy to identify with the characters even though the play is set over 100 years ago.”
“Our Town” opens with a character called Stage Manager who acts as narrator throughout the play. Speaking directly to the audience, he describes the features and layout of the town, introduces the residents, and interprets the main messages of the play. Local actor Hugh Hill plays the Stage Manager in RAAC’s production. Hugh has previously appeared in “Waiting for Godot” and Good People.”
Two families, the Gibbses and the Webbs, are nextdoor neighbors. The story revolves around the friendship, courtship and eventual marriage of Emily Webb and George Gibbs, and Emily’s premature death during childbirth.
Wilder broke with theatrical traditions with “Our Town”: for instance, rather than using elaborate and detailed sets and props, the play is presented on a mostly bare stage. This spare staging enhances the play’s universality, as does the opening scene: small tables and chairs are set stage right and left to represent the Gibbs and Webb kitchens.
As a result, instead of using props to prepare breakfast, Mrs. Webb and Mrs. Gibbs mime breakfast preparations for their respective families.
“Wilder is very specific about the action of the play,” says Mike Mahoney, who is assisting Andy by providing the cast and crew with vital knowledge, research, and interpretation of the play. “Wilder specifies that one woman is cooking on a wood stove and the other on a coal-fired stove. But he cautions against the miming distracting from the dialogue.”
Andy has wanted to be in a production of “Our Town” for many years. “I had seen myself as the Stage Manager,” he says, “but I stepped up to direct. The main challenge I have found is to present the action of the play and the feelings of the characters without it becoming over-sentimental. The cast is doing a wonderful job.”
The writer is RAAC Theatre artistic director.
“Our Town” at RAAC Community Theatre, 291 Gay Street, Washington, Virginia. April 28, 29 (7:30 pm), April 30 (3 p.m.) and May 7 (3 pm). Tickets are $17.85 if purchased in advance on Eventbrite (go to www.raac.org) and $20 at the door. Buying tickets in advance is recommended to guarantee a seat.
