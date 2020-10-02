On Thursday afternoon, Oct. 22, look for several dozen rare Packard automobiles to roll into the Sperryville River District, gathering point for the Old Dominion Packard Club’s 2020 Fall Meet.
Founded in 1958 to preserve and enjoy Packard motor cars and the diverse history of the Packard Motor Car Company, the meet’s tour master (behind the wheel of this magnificent 1946 Packard, with only 13,000 miles) is Chris Overcash of Culpeper.
Before arriving in Rappahannock, the club will make pit stops at James Madison’s Montpelier and Graves Mountain Lodge. The club holds two functions each year, a Spring Tour and Fall Judging Meet. The luxury automobile was produced in Detroit from 1899 to 1956.
