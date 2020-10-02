Seven-year-old Amani Melson keeps her best friend, Bean, company as the livestock guardian keeps watch over the chicken pen at Off the Grid Farm in Sperryville.
Still a puppy, Bean is three-quarters Great Pyrenees and one-quarter Anatolian Shepherd, while Amani is clearly 100 percent charming. Her mom, Elizabeth Melson, is the manager of the farm, which on Saturday hosted Hemp Harvest Day, a Rappahannock Farm Tour Open House sponsored by the Rappahannock Hemp Cooperative.
