As the sun sets behind the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the audience awaits the ritual beginning of 1000 Faces Masked Theater performance on the lawns of Pen Druid. The music starts, and a masked figure slowly rolls a large wheel across the earthen stage. She takes her time, stopping the pace of ordinary life and inviting the audience into a mythic world. Primal papier-mâché faces, festooned with dried plants and other organic matter elevate the play’s characters from humans to demi-gods in this pantomime.
This opening scene, played out locally for more than three decades, is all created and directed by Peggy Schadler. Her plays draw awareness to environmental issues, social justice, politics and how they overlap. They also portray the Hero’s Journey, a concept coming from Joseph Campbell’s seminal work, “The Hero with a Thousand Faces.”
“This is a journey that every person takes, facing and overcoming obstacles to grow into their better selves,” explains Peggy.
Peggy’s journey starts in 1951 in the suburbs of Philadelphia, growing up in a home that cultivated her art appreciation. Following the path to higher education, she attended Dumbarton College in Washington, D.C.
In 1972, Peggy’s call to adventure was answered by a cross-country trip to California in a van with her then husband, Steve Schadler. On an organic farm in Encinitas, Peggy’s passion for gardening took root. Peggy was also influenced by Californian poet, Gary Snider, author of the Pulitzer Prize winning “Turtle Island.” She internalized his vision for humans living in harmony with the earth and all living creatures, a theme permeating her later work. It was in California that she became a mother to her first daughter, Laura.
In 1979, Peggy and her family returned East to Unison, Virginia, where she was a stay-at-home mom, raising Laura and Claire until her youngest reached school age. While in Unison, serendipity introduced her to Bread and Puppet Theater, a troupe from Vermont. Peggy described seeing Bread and Puppet Theater as an epiphany.
“I had no idea anything like that existed. It was crazy and madness. They had a death figure, as tall as a building, riding in on a plywood horse carried by four men.” Up until then Peggy had seen only traditional theater. A whole new world opened to her.
In 1990, the Schadlers, pressured by land development in Loudoun County, moved to Rappahannock where Peggy began working as a gardener and started building masks. First, a few masked characters danced informally around fires at home celebrations. This led to being invited to march in an Earth Day parade in Warrenton. Needing a name for her group, they became Friends of Gaia. Her work and followers kept expanding until she was 30 strong, clear in her mission, and renamed 1000 Faces.
The impact of Peggy’s work can be felt throughout our community, affecting not only the audience, but a cadre of dancers, visual artists and musicians. Peggy praises the volunteers that bring her plays to life.
“There are so many talented artists here. Some have professional outlets for their work, but many more do not. I love that 1000 Faces can be that outlet.”
She also welcomes those without any performance or art experience. Peggy embraces all collaboration and offers friends and neighbors a chance to shine.
Like the wheel opening her shows, there are many spokes contributing to the success of her plays. At the hub of the wheel is Peggy, playwright, director, mask maker, visual artist. She says she depends on the support of many others to bring her vision to life.
Beth Wellemeyer, her co-director, visual artist, and costume maker is an indispensible spoke on that wheel. Musical director Wendi Sirat is another. The wheel turns with the help of all the volunteers who animate her masked characters. Musicians, and singers from another spindle. Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) helps fund the work through grants. Lastly there is the audience, whose support is felt in their smiles, laughter and applause. Members of the audience also complete the wheel by donating to RAAC and furthering Peggy’s work.
Though a veteran artist, Peggy still faces challenges in her art form. She talks of the difficulty moving forward and having creative blocks.
“All artists get blocks. The trick is to not get overwhelmed by them.” When she feels blocked she has learned to use positive self-affirmation and thinks about creativity as its own force. “The creative energy is infinite. I am finite, but what I am tapping into is infinite. There is an endless source of inspiration, so I don’t need to figure it all out. I just have to tap into the creative cosmos, and open my heart and spirit to it. Something will come.” Peggy’s faith in her process has served her and her community well for over 30 years and will again later this month.
“Marco Polo Travels The Electronic Super Highway,” Peggy’s latest offering , will take place Sept. 17 on the grounds of Pen Druid Brewing, 3863 Sperryville Pike. 1000 Faces Band starts at 5:30 p.m. Performance at 6:30 p.m.
