The Rappahannock director’s journey to 1000 Faces 

As the sun sets behind the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the audience awaits the ritual beginning of 1000 Faces Masked Theater performance on the lawns of Pen Druid. The music starts, and a masked figure slowly rolls a large wheel across the earthen stage. She takes her time, stopping the pace of ordinary life and inviting the audience into a mythic world. Primal papier-mâché faces, festooned with dried plants and other organic matter elevate the play’s characters from humans to demi-gods in this pantomime.

Peggy Schadler: Peggy Schadler is seen at the end of the 1000 Faces Masked Theater performance in 2021, encouraging audience members to dance with the band. 
Cast members are seen at the 2021 masked theater performance, where the theme was traveling medicine.
A cast member is seen pushing a wheel to open the 2021 masked theater performance.

