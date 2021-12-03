“Come on in, I’ll tell you a story.”
That invitation is the title of Peter Hornbostel’s new book, and the invitation to turn the pages is worth accepting.
Surveying the world from a hilltop home overlooking the village of Flint Hill, he’s now a storyteller, writer, actor and director, and with strobe light flashes, “Come On In” illuminates episodes from the journey that brought him there.
The stories hop from past to present, jump from Switzerland to Brazil to Rappahannock County, and shift from a mystery that could be time travel to a meeting of the Friday Afternoon Drinking Society at a dusty relic of British colonialism. He offers glimpses of different cultures and changed times. In the conversational style of the story teller, he shares heartbreak and happiness, sometimes leaving in doubt which one the ending represents. It’s a nonlinear collection, not the traditional sequential arrangement of pieces, but it works. And since the author is a bit nonlinear and nontraditional himself, the format fits perfectly.
Peter’s parents — their identity is the first intriguing revelation of the opening story — were Jewish immigrants, fleeing Austria ahead of the Anschluss, first to Prague, then to New York. The man Peter believed to be his father was a respected psychologist, originator of the Gestalt theory, and the family home in New Rochelle became a gathering place for expatriate scientists and intellectuals. Albert Einstein was a regular visitor, coming for Sunday dinner and staying to play first violin for the weekly string quartet. “My mother later told me that Einstein used to bounce me on his knee when I was a baby. Maybe that was the reason, she said, that I seem to have my brains in my bottom. ‘Osmosis,’ she said,” Peter reveals in “Theater.”
He was born in 1936, and his mother Anni’s husband, Max Rosenbaum, knew the child wasn’t his but he was accepting — completely accepting — and the couple agreed to keep Peter’s parentage secret from the boy as well as their other three children. Peter writes of an enchanted early childhood, full of original games and play acting led by his sister Lise and singalongs around the piano to H.M.S. Pinafore with Papson, as the children called their father. “It was the most important theater of my life,” he concluded.
But Anni continued to tryst with Johannes Hornbostel, who had followed them from Austria, and when Peter was five, she shared the secret, divorced Max, married Hornbostel and took Peter to live with her and his biological father. “The Black Oldsmobile” is another story from that time, with Peter in a little eastern Long Island town, famous as the Duck Capital of the world, infamous for the stench of duck waste floating in the salt water creeks that fed the marsh. He was starting fifth grade, a nerdy, pudgy white kid in thick glasses who knew all the answers, going to school for the first time with African Americans. He was a walker when almost all the white kids rode the bus, and he was an easy target for bullying. How Peter turned enmity into acceptance and a sort-of friendship is a lesson that’s absorbing as well as inspiring.
After a Fulbright scholarship, college and a law degree, Peter joined USAID, the world’s premiere international development agency. He met his wife-to-be in 1965 at a Georgetown party, just before his assignment to Brazil. “My roommate had talked me into going to the party, and there was Susan!” he recalled in a recent interview. Coincidentally, she had likewise been talked into the party by her roommates, six women with whom she shared the big white house almost under Memorial Bridge that was a Water Street landmark. She worked at the Smithsonian and was an artist herself, they clicked and she joined him in Brazil halfway through his tour. Peter was bilingual, Susan picked up Portuguese quickly, they stayed two years and then returned to D.C. where Peter founded an international law firm, focusing on South America and Brazil in particular.
D.C. neighbors who had a weekend place in Nethers invited the Hornbostels to visit, and right next door, there it was — the old timey get-away cabin in the country that they’d been dreaming of. The convoluted tale of the sale is a story for the next book, Peter promised. So, too, is the construction of the outhouse that he says may someday be the last structure standing in Nethers.
By the 1980s, the law firm’s clients were all Brazilian, so the Hornbostels returned to Brazil, “It was one of the best things we ever did,” Susan added. “The Brazilians are very easy to live with. They’re so friendly, so much fun. They love talking and dancing and music. And it’s such a beautiful country.”
Peter’s stories from south of the border and east of the Blue Ridge offer adventures and insights, whether he’s writing about the Etlan General Store where folks could find everything they needed but beer or traveling the Amazon for a month on the Moriera de Silva III where “in first class you have the right to hang your hammock on the upper deck” and “in tourist, you slept downstairs with the chickens and the pigs and the other cargo.” He introduces street children, priests, a combination hangman and undertaker, prostitutes, a judge and other characters. He sets startling and exotic scenes. In “The Georgetown Club,” it’s the unidentified man hanging from a noose outside and inside, the pair of ancient drinkers who raise their rum swizzles in a salute to the photograph of HRH Queen Elizabeth at precisely 5:30 every day. In “Amazonia,” passengers are picked up and dropped off from riverside shacks and Indian boys sell giant river fish from their dugout canoes while the music of the forro (“for all”} booms out over the water.
Since retiring from legal practice and settling in Rappahannock — first at the Nethers cabin, then to Flint Hill a decade ago — Peter has returned to the story telling and play acting that made his childhood so magical. In addition to authoring two books, he acted and directed with the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community and Key Theater, and he was artistic director for the organization, choosing plays (after reading some 200) and then finding directors. At 85, he’s writing another collection of short stories and he’s pondering the possibility of adapting readings for safe performance in these socially distanced times.
He also teaches storytelling, in Rappahannock and in D.C. “People ask me, ‘Is the story true?’ Of course, it’s true! It’s all true,” he insisted. And Peter Hornbostel smiled, his eyes dancing with their characteristic twinkle. “A good story needs to be true. It may not be entirely accurate, but it certainly is true.”
“Come On In – I’ll Tell You a Story” by Peter Hornbostel is available at The Open Book on Main Street in Warrenton.