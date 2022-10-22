art.jpg

Jennifer Sims submitted her painting “Ada” for the Piedmont Regional Art Show & Sale in 2021.

 Photo by Ken Garrett

This year’s annual Piedmont Art Show & Sale is scheduled to take place later this month at Grace Episcopal Church located at 6507 Main St. in The Plains. 

It begins on Oct. 28 with a gala from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., admission to which costs $15 per person. Then the show itself runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30. Admission is free but donations are welcome.

