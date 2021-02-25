Today

Light snow this morning will give way to rain showers this afternoon. High 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. High 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.