Ol’ Willie is 90 today and
he is probably talking on
Ol’ Willie is 90 today and
he is probably talking on
the phone to his friends
who have the unlisted number…
the one that reaches beyond
the endless road to the true
place that is way deep in
the heart of Texas and Mother Earth
I don’t know where we go
when we kick that old bucket,
but I do know that Ol’ Willie
ain’t goin’ anywhere
He’ll be at home on the Pedernales
or rollin’ one up on that Bus that
is going to the next gig.
Now, that gig might be on Saturn or
way down the road out past the Milky Way
Or maybe there is a back room up in Heaven
where his old pals have been waiting…
Sister Bobbi is there and Patsy Cline is
lookin’ good and ol’ Hank Williams
is moanin’ the blues and Willie’s
soul brother Ray Charles is in rare form
Waylon is sayin’ “It's about time
you got here, you old fart” and
Ray Price and Haggard are tuning
up for the best party ever behind those
Pearly Gates.
Wherever Willie goes up there they
know him… even the older cats like
Robert Burns and Stephen Foster
are joyous that the red headed stranger
has finally joined the club.
“It's graduate school,” sez Lefty Frizzell.
But they will have to wait cause Willie
ain’t dead yet. Hell, he might go another
90 years.
And those of us who are still barely kickin’
are grateful for that.
Roll on, Ol’ Willie, cause “the road goes on forever
and you got one more silver dollar…”
Ben Jones
Harris Hollow
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning.
Click here to sign up...
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News.
Here's our work so far...
Fire consumes Wrextorations, located at 27 Water St., Sperryville, early Wednesday morning.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.