The haiku poem, a gift from 17th-century Japan, joins the visual arts at Middle Street Gallery in Washington through Sept. 5. Reflections – both literal and figurative – also influence the gallery's works in this all-member show.
Haiku, or “one-breath poems,” are simple yet elegant observations about nature or our place in it. Some of the three-line haiku have been written by other poets and some have been created by gallery members. Each one will accompany an artist's painting, sculpture, photograph or multimedia work.
For example, Cathy Suiter-Hry's watercolor, “Coastal Fog,” is a tranquil view of sailboats at rest, their masts reflected in the water. Her haiku says:
fog-wrapped inlet
reflected ships at harbor's edge
upended tree shapes
Joan Wiberg's painting of a bright yellow sunflower against a field of blue, “Summer's Gift,” is flanked by these words:
yellow face looks up
nodding to sky and sun...
summer's gift from seed
Robert Bouquet's large, semi-abstract stone sculpture suggests more sails, and his haiku – at once ominous and hopeful – reads:
wings above the sea
now fill us with strong breezes...
distant shores await
Meanwhile photographer Francie Schroeder wrote this haiku for her view of wedding cake-like rocks and moss in a woodland setting:
stacked rock, moss covered:
dynamic geology
of our earthly home
And Fae Penland offers a mysterious still-life painting of fruit, “Tangerine Dreams,” with this poem:
inner reflections
in the studio perform
creativity reveal
The Middle Street Gallery is a non-profit artist cooperative at www.middlestreetgallery.org and (540) 675-1313. It is located next to The Inn at Little Washington and is open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Masks are optional for fully vaccinated visitors.
