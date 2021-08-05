The haiku poem, a gift from 17th-century Japan, joins the visual arts at Middle Street Gallery in Washington through Sept. 5. Reflections – both literal and figurative – also influence the gallery's works in this all-member show.

Haiku, or “one-breath poems,” are simple yet elegant observations about nature or our place in it. Some of the three-line haiku have been written by other poets and some have been created by gallery members. Each one will accompany an artist's painting, sculpture, photograph or multimedia work.

For example, Cathy Suiter-Hry's watercolor, “Coastal Fog,” is a tranquil view of sailboats at rest, their masts reflected in the water. Her haiku says:

middlestreet_2suiter-web.jpg

fog-wrapped inlet

reflected ships at harbor's edge

upended tree shapes

 

Joan Wiberg's painting of a bright yellow sunflower against a field of blue, “Summer's Gift,” is flanked by these words:

yellow face looks up

nodding to sky and sun...

summer's gift from seed

 

Robert Bouquet's large, semi-abstract stone sculpture suggests more sails, and his haiku – at once ominous and hopeful – reads: 

middlestreet_3bouquet-web.jpg

wings above the sea

now fill us with strong breezes...

distant shores await

 

Meanwhile photographer Francie Schroeder wrote this haiku for her view of wedding cake-like rocks and moss in a woodland setting: 

middlesstreet_4schroeder.jpg

stacked rock, moss covered:

dynamic geology

of our earthly home

 

And Fae Penland offers a mysterious still-life painting of fruit, “Tangerine Dreams,” with this poem:

middlestreet_5penland-web.jpg

inner reflections

in the studio perform

creativity reveal

The Middle Street Gallery is a non-profit artist cooperative at www.middlestreetgallery.org and (540) 675-1313. It is located next to The Inn at Little Washington and is open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Masks are optional for fully vaccinated visitors.

 

