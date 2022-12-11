 Skip to main content
Pondering Robin Purnell, the painter who bridged Rappahannock and Russia

Pondering Robin Purnell, the painter who bridged Rappahannock and Russia

In a county rich in artists, Robin Barker Purnell holds a unique position. 

A Rappahannock resident and wife of a senior American diplomat, she traveled the long weaponized U.S.-Soviet divide at a time tensions were loosening, and established an artistic presence in Russia and Kazakhstan. Distancing herself from her generation’s fascination with abstraction, she pursued the rigors of a classical artistic training, learning to paint like the Northern Renaissance masters she most admired, eventually blending meticulous depictions with startling, dreamlike juxtapositions. Her subjects span a wildly improbable mix of characters from Rappahannock County and the crumbling Soviet empire.

FF_Purnell_Dietel.jpg

“She’s in a class by herself,” said Bill Dietel, whose collection includes Purnell’s “The Seed Woman.”
FF_Purnell_selfportrait.jpg

Robin Purnell’s “Self Portrait”
2022-12-FF-Purnell-Haley-2.jpg

Andrew Haley, Purnell’s last art dealer, in his Sperryville gallery.
2022-12-FF-Purnell-Haley-5.jpg

Purnell’s former home at the edge of Washington.
FF_Purnell_lytwoodportrait.jpg

Lyt Wood
2022-12-FF-Purnell-Haley-1.jpg

Lyt Wood, "The Naturalist"
FF_Purnell_russians.jpg

“Russian Women in Winter"
FF_Purnell_kazak.jpg

“Kazak”
FF_Purnell_russianboy.jpg

“Russian Boy, Age 11”
